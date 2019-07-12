Once again, Woodward-Granger (22-7) showed its cards early on the way to the Hawks’ latest win, taking down West Marshall (25-5) 3-1 in the regular season finale Thursday, July 11 at home.

With Alex Bice on the mound, Woodward didn’t need to worry about competing with a slugfest. The Hawks ace has allowed just two runs over the course of the past four weeks and leads the team with a season ERA of 1.43.

Throwing a perfect inning to open the game, a Trevor Simmons single drove in leadoff Reese Jamison to push the game in their favor from the start. Another two runs came in the second frame with Jamison driving in Bryce Achenbach and Hunter Pifer off a West Marshall error to hold a 3-0 lead.

Back on the mound, Bice continued to flex on the Trojans. It wasn’t until the sixth inning they registered a hit or walk. On the season, they ranked 12th in the state with 295 runs scored and are in the top 10 for most home runs but were silenced until the final inning against the Hawks, scoring on a fielding error. The next play, Bice retired the side with his seventh strikeout of the night to pick up his fifth win of the season.

Now the Hawks play the waiting game for their next matchup between Pleasantville (17-16) or Colfax-Mingo (9-12) in the first round of districts. The Hawks will host the winner in the second round on July 16. W-G swept Pleasantville this season and has not yet seen Colfax-Mingo.