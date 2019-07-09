JaQuan Bailey, Ray Lima, Marcel Spears Jr. and Greg Eisworth represent ISU

In a conference known primarily for its potent offenses, the Iowa State football team has reinvented defensive concepts as a combatant. It has a chance to be one of the best units in the Big 12 Conference, and the newly released preseason all-Big 12 team reflected that.

Defensive end JaQuan Bailey, nose guard Ray Lima, linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. and safety Greg Eisworth were all selected for the preseason all-Big 12 team, the conference announced Tuesday. The team was chosen by members of the media covering the Big 12.

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger was chosen as the offensive player of the year while Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was picked to be the newcomer of the year. Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray was the preseason defensive player of the year.

Oklahoma led the field with five players making the preseason all-Big 12 team. ISU was tied with Texas and TCU, all of which had four players picked.

Bailey was named an all-Big 12 second team pick last season by league coaches. He led all ISU defensive linemen in tackles (46) and sacks (8) — he also topped the team in tackles for loss (14.5) and had a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

The 6-foot-2 and 255 pound senior, has 33-consecutive starts, 103 career tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and 18.5 sacks — he needs just 0.5 sacks to be the career leader in Cyclones history.

Lima, a 6-foot-3, 305 pound senior, was an all-Big 12 first team selection by ESPN last year and a second team pick by league coaches and media. He spent two seasons at El Camino CC before transferring to ISU in 2017, where he has been transformational for the defensive front.

In two seasons, Lima has 21 starts with 25 appearances. He tallied 34 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss in 2018, helping the Cyclones to an 8-5 record and Alamo Bowl appearance. He had a career-high seven tackles and 0.5 tackles in a come-from-behind win against Kansas State.

Spears, a senior, was an honorable mention all-Big 12 pick in 2017 and 2018 by league coaches, and was the Liberty Bowl defensive player of the game in 2017. He has started all 26 games the last two years, showcasing a knack for creating turnovers.

In each of the last two games against Texas Tech, Spears has an interception return for a touchdown. The 6-foot-1, 218 pound linebacker enters his final collegiate season with 180 career tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and four interceptions.

Eisworth, a junior, was the Big 12 defensive newcomer of the year in 2018 and an all-Big 12 first team selection by league coaches. He enrolled at ISU in the spring of 2018 and almost immediately vaulted his way into a starting spot in the secondary.

After transferring from Ole Miss and spending one season at Trinity Valley CC, the 6-foot-0 and 205 pound Eisworth started all 12 games in which he played, registering 87 tackles — he led the team in tackles per game (7.3). He also recorded two double-digit tackle games.

ISU will travel to Big 12 media days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas next week — the Cyclones and coach Matt Campbell will be in attendance Tuesday. Bailey, Spears, offensive lineman Josh Knipfel and receiver Deshaunte Jones will be representing the ISU players.