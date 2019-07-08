Veterans highlight Saturday night at 34 Raceway as points races tighten.

MIDDLETOWN — Veteran David Getchell picked up his first feature win of the season, holding off Mason Cambell and Joey Laue to win the 20-lap 305 sprint car feature race Saturday night at 34 Raceway as the points races tightened heading into the final two months.

Tanner Gebhardt's points lead over Jarrod Schneiderman shrank to six points.

Also picking up their first feature wins of the season at the 3/8-mile, high-banked oval dirt track were Jason Cook of Mount Pleasant in IMCA stock cars and Colton Keck of Mount Pleasant in sport compacts.

Cook picked up the stock car feature race over Les Blahtey and Chad Krogmeier. John Oliver, Jr., leads the points race by 11 points over David Brandies.

Keck won the sport compacts feature over Cody Bowman and Adam Christy. Barry Taft leads the points race by two over Jake Houston.

Oliver won his second IMCA modifieds feature, fending off challenges from Dennis LaVeine and Dean McGee. Chris Zogg leads the points race by five over LaVeine and eight over Oliver.

Ronald Kibbe won the IMCA sport modifieds feature over Sean Wyett and Austen Becerra. Austen Becerra leads the points race by two points over Sean Wyett, with Ronald Kibbe just nine back.

Racing action is set to continue at 7 p.m. Saturday with competition in 305 sprints, IMCA modifieds, IMCA sport modifieds, IMCA stock cars and sport compacts on the docket.

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

305 SPRINTS



Feature results — 1. Dave Getchell, Sperry; 2. Mason Cambell, no hometown listed; 3. Joey Laue, Morning Sun; 4. Wyatt Wilkerson, Morning Sun; 5. Daniel Bergquist, Burlington; 6. Justin Parrish, Oquawka, Ill.; 7. Brayden Gaylord, Wever; 8. Harold Pohren, New London; 9. Jarrod Schneiderman, West Burlington; 10. Jeffrey Wilke, Knoxville. Heat winners — Wilkerson and Gaylord.

IMCA STOCK CARS

Feature results — 1. Jason Cook, Mount Pleasant; 2. Les Blahtey, no hometown listed; 3. Chad Krogmeier, Burlington; 4. Shane Richardson, Wapello; 5. Jeremy Pundt, Donnellson; 6. Abe Huls, Carthage, Ill.; 7. David Brandies, Wilton; 8. John Oliver, Jr., Danville; 9. Dean Kratzer, Fort Madison; 10. Tyler Moore, no hometown listed. Heat winners — Oliver and Krogmeier.

IMCA MODIFIEDS

Feature results — 1. John Oliver, Jr., Danville; 2. Dennis LaVeine, West Burlington; 3. Dean McGee, Galesburg, Ill.; 4. Chris Zogg, New Liberty; 5. Dugan Thye, Burlington; 6. Chad Giberson, Richland; 7. Stephen Streeter, Madera, Calif.; 8. Mitch Boles, New London; 9. Brandon Rothzen, Gladstone, Ill.; 10. Jeff Waterman, Quincu, Ill. Heat winner — Oliver.

IMCA SPORT MODIFIEDS

Feature results — 1. Ronald Kibbe, Mount Pleasant; 2. Sean Wyett, Danville; 3. Austen Becerra, Carthage, Ill.; 4. Brandon Dale, Arbela, Mo.; 5. Ryan Miller, Carman, Ill.; 6. Tom Lathrop, Ottumwa; 7. Colton Bowman, Burlington; 8. Richard Hunbut, Lone Tree; 9. Andrew Swailes, Ainsworth; 10. Adam Brok, Canton, Mo. Heat winners — Bobby Six (Warsaw, Ill.) and Wyett.

SPORT COMPACTS

Feature results — 1. Colton Keck, Mount Pleasant; 2. Cody Bowman, Mount Pleasnat; 3. Adam Christy, Fort Madison; 4. Jerrod Nichols, Stronghurst, Ill.; 5. Bryerson Tharp, Grandvew; 6. Larry Miller, Burlington; 7. Jason Ash, Burlington; 8. Barry Taft, Argyle; 9. Ryan Havel, no hometown listed; 10. David Prim, Elvaston, Ill. Heat winners — Keck and Bowman.