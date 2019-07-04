Former Peru State men's basketball player Lyle Hexom (Omaha) made his National Basketball Association (NBA) Summer League debut Tuesday night.



Hexom is part of the Memphis Grizzlies summer league team which began play in Salt Lake City Monday night. Undrafted, Hexom did not participate in Monday's contest, but took the court Tuesday night. 11004



In his first contest, Hexom did not score, but grabbed nine rebounds - six of which were defensive. In addition, Hexom dished out a pair of assists.



The Grizzlies were defeated by the San Antonio Spurs 99-84 after having beat the Utah Jazz Monday night.



Memphis will play one more game in the Vivint Center in Salt Lake City before moving the next portion of the summer league play. The Grizzlies will face the Cleveland Cavaliers at 6 p.m. CST will viewing available on NBATV.