Griffin Goering was 4-for-4 in a 10-7 loss to the Nebraska City Post 8 seniors during the SENBC tournament on Friday, June 28.

Syracuse were a couple guys short coming into this contest, and did not shy away from a Nebraska City team that came into this game on a six-game winning streak.

Trailing 3-0 in the top of the third, Andrew Thompson got Syracuse on the board with a solo HR that carried over the left field fence. With one out, Grant Carlson reached on an error. Grant Stubbendeck and Goering hit back-to-back singles to load the bases. Tanner Loecker drew and RBI walk and Jake Gorton got a sacrifice RBI to tie the game at 3-3.

Nebraska City built a 10-3 lead heading into the sixth. Wil McCoy hit a triple to center field and was knocked in by Thompson who hit a double to left field.

Syracuse battled back in it's last at-bat. Goering led off the inning with a single. Loecker reached on an error and Brandon Cavanaugh was hit by pitch. With the bases loaded, McCoy ripped an RBI single. Later in the inning, Loecker scored on a passed ball. With two outs Grant Carlson hit a RBI single to left field and the score was 10-7 NC. Unfortunately, that’s all the closer Syracuse would get.

Syracuse scored seven runs on 13 hits. Nebraska City scored 10 runs on 12 hits.

Max Brammier threw six innings and allowed 12 hits, eight earned runs while striking out eight.

Griffin had three singles and a double; McCoy, two singles, triple; Thompson, double, HR; Stubbendeck, Gorton, Carlson and LaFollette, each with singles.