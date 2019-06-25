The ADM High School baseball team was on the hunt for a season series sweep over conference rival Winterset to start off the week Monday, June 24 in Winterset.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, a bottom of the seventh walk-off winner thwarted ADM’s chances of a sweep with a 4-3 defeat. It wasn’t for lack of offense as the Tigers produced ten hits for the game which included a pair of three-hit games from Zach Fuller and Logan Crannell. Fuller’s night included three singles and an RBI, his sixth of the 2019 campaign. Crannell picked up a single and a pair of doubles which now gives him four on the season.

The big downfall on the night for the Tigers was the nine batters left on base throughout the night including five within the final three innings of play.

As for the scoring action, the Huskies opened things up with a one-run bottom of the third inning. The resilient Tigers answered in a strong way with one run scored in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings courtesy of a Logan Crannell single, a Zach Fuller single, and an RBI single by Ethan Juergens who also stole his third base of the season. It was another solid night hitting overall as the Tigers made as many of their hits count as ADM collectively struck a batting average of .435 with balls in play.

“That’s been a big emphasis since the start of the season,” said head coach Jason Book. “You want as many hits as possible but we want to go further and make every hit we have to be effective and to serve a purpose.”

As for the performance on the mound, Logan Crannell did as much as he could to silence the top team in the Racoon River Conference. The southpaw went five strong innings giving up just three earned runs while once again delivering a night filled with at least five strikeouts or more. In total, Crannell delivered eight strikeouts, five of which were swinging. Over his past four starts, Crannell hasn’t given up any less than five strikeouts. With the help of Kolton Benz in relief, ADM pitching delivered a ten strikeout night with just nine hits allowed, holding Winterset just under their hits per game average.

With the unfortunate loss, the Tigers now fall to an overall record of 8-8 with a 4-4 mark within the Raccoon River Conference.

Next up for the Tigers will be the first of the two-game season series match-up with Carroll. The Tigers squared match-up will commence from Tiger Field tonight beginning with first pitch at 7:30 p.m.