NEVADA — The fight is there.

Now Nevada just needs the consistency.

The Nevada softball team came up short against Greene County at home Monday by a 6-5 score on senior night. The Cubs let a 4-0 lead get away — Greene County went on a 6-0 run by pushing two runs across in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

“We kind of took it easy,” Nevada coach John Bass said. We’ve got to keep the pedal down and keep scoring runs. If we score a few more runs in the middle, then maybe it’s different at the end.”

In the bottom of the sixth Nevada made a run.

Sydney Mosinski hit a leadoff double down the third-base line and was driven in on a grounder from Emma Griffin. With two outs, Cub pitcher Samantha Herridge singled, Libby Burlage reached on an error and Brooke Jensen was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Ellie Gray put the ball in play with two strikes during the next Cub at-bat. She hit a little blooper to center field, but speedy Greene County center fielder Megan Carey was there to make the catch and end the inning.

After Herridge kept Greene County off the board, Nevada had one last chance in the bottom of the seventh, but the Cubs were retired in order.

“They’re still fighting until the end,” Bass said. “I’m proud of them for doing that.”

That kind of resiliency will do nothing but benefit Nevada in the long run. It already paid off for the Cubs against North Polk last Thursday.

Nevada trailed the Comets 6-0, but came back for a 7-6 victory, scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for the win.

“They give us 21 outs — we might as well use them all,” Bass said. “Make every out tough and you just never know. The North Polk game is a great example.”

Nevada is 6-18. But six of those losses have come by two runs or less.

Eliminating an error here or there and cutting down on untimely walks and hits allowed could help Nevada turn the corner in close games more often. The Cubs are also searching for ways to get more timely hits.

“We definitely need to get on base,” Jensen said. “We need to shoot more to hit harder and aim to get on base. Defensively, we’ve got to stay down on the ball and make sure we have confidence and know where to go. Sometimes we freak ourselves out not knowing where to go, and it gets us in the moment.”

Jensen provided the big early spark against Greene County with a two-run homer in the second inning and she also went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI against North Polk. She is hoping some of her success rubs off on the rest of the team.

“That home run definitely felt good,” Jensen said. “I feel like that’s going to help our motivation at the plate to hit it hard now and drive it to places where we need to. Even just base hits help.”

Nevada will play at Gilbert on Friday, then host Knoxville next Monday and travel to Carroll next Tuesday to close out the regular season.

“I just want to get better for the next two weeks,” Bass said, “so that when we get our regional assignment and we go there — we’re going to make some noise.”