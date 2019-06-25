Parker Choate was patient. He paid his dues playing junior varsity baseball for Ames High last year, watching veterans like Kaden Peterson. He tried to emulate the positive traits he saw.

When he knew he’d join the varsity squad this year, the junior also understood he would be asked to step on the mound, likely on a frequent basis. So during the spring with the Ames Post 37 American Legion baseball team, he tried to soak up every experience. Even the bad ones.

“I was really nervous the first time I started,” Choate said. “I gave up seven runs in the first inning (of a game), but now I’m getting a lot more used to it. I’m throwing the ball in there and letting my defense make the plays. That’s all I’ve done really.

“It was a really good learning experience.”

Choate knows he hasn’t figured it all out yet, but the junior has become a solid contributor on the mound for the Little Cyclones as they enter the second half of the season. He is tied for a team-high with five appearances — with Bobby Gens — but has the lowest ERA (3.34) of anyone that has more than one appearance.

Through four-plus innings of a doubleheader against Urbandale on Monday — it was postponed to Tuesday due to wet field conditions after a storm ripped through Ames — Choate was largely hitting his spots. He allowed four hits in the second inning while the J-Hawks score three runs, but just three hits in the other three-plus innings of work.

“He doesn’t let things get to him,” Ames coach Brett Fuller said. “Even last week against Johnston we had a really bad first inning and he just kind of shook it off, went out there and pitched.

“He’s got a very high baseball IQ, and that helps. He had a really nice pick-off move tonight. He does a great job holding runners. He’s a complete pitcher, and he’s grown so much since he was a freshman in terms of learning how to pitch and not just being a thrower.”

Choate isn’t going to overwhelm teams with arm speed, but he was able to pound the strike zone at times against Urbandale with a variety of pitches. He deploys fast balls at two speeds, has a change-up to get batters out of rhythm and throws a heavy breaking ball.

“In practice we go through situations all the time,” Choate said. “I’m just thinking about those situations and calming myself down on the mound, taking deep breaths just trying to get that pitch.”

Fuller has seen growth too.

“We like what we saw out of the bullpen those first couple weeks and thought let’s give him a chance,” Fuller said. “He’s proved himself and pitched really well against Centennial a few weeks back. He didn’t pitch well against Johnston last week. The defense didn’t help him out. (Monday), other than the one inning, he’s pitched really well against a good hitting team.”

Fuller still sees another level most of his guys can hit. Josh Ylonen has been on the mound most, but Choate, Nathan Griffin, Gens, Nate Withers and Alex Martinez are all guys that will get plenty of run in the second half of the season as Ames looks for its first CIML win of the year.

The secret to Choate’s progress is simple. He focuses on the day to day as much as possible, spending time trying to hit spots.

“(I’m in the) bullpens a lot,” he said. “Focusing on hitting that glove from the catcher, that’s important. Just making every pitch count.”