Montgomery, a three-year starter, was drafted by the Chicago Bears in April

One of the first names associated with the rise of the Iowa State football program the last few years is David Montgomery. It's not just because of his athletic prowess, coach Matt Campbell has said, but because of all different aspects of Montgomery's life.

Montgomery is no longer in Ames, but did garner an award given by the Big 12 Conference for his accomplishments on and off the field this week.

The conference named Montgomery its male sportsperson of the year, the league announced Tuesday in a release. The award, which was first given in 2000-01, is meant to signify people who "displayed an extraordinary degree of sportsmanship and/or community service within the conference." Honorees are selected by a media panel.

Montgomery, who was taken by the Chicago Bears in the third round of the NFL Draft in April, is just the second ISU athlete, male or female, to receive the award. Four-time NCAA wrestling champion Cael Sanderson was honored in 2001-02.

In addition to his back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons, Montgomery also spearheaded a cleanup effort after a tornado ripped through Marshalltown last summer. He also developed a close friendship with 6-year-old Hunter Erb, who suffers from pulmonary vein stenosis.

Montgomery, a Cincinnati, Ohio native, was a finalist for the Jason Witten Man of the Year Award, which given annually to college football's top player who displays exemplary character. On the field, he led the country in forced missed tackles in 2017 and 2018, according to Pro Football Focus.

After recently signing a rookie contract with the Bears, Montgomery will head to training camp with the organization in July and is considered a strong candidate to become the featured running back.