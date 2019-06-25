Victory was had once more by the Van Meter softball team Monday night as they were engaged in a conference battle with Earlham on the road.

A big push early on helped the Bulldogs capture their 18th win of the season in 9-1 fashion. The victory also marked the first win on a Monday for the Bulldogs so far.

A total of 12 hits, eight RBI’s, and four stolen bases helped to make up the winning formula for coach Flaws and company. Senior star Meagan Blomgren led the way with three hits in four trips to the plate which included a double and a pair of stolen bases. Those two stolen bases now gives the senior a West Central Activities Conference-best 23 steals for the season. The Blomgren sisters showcased their skills in full force as Mackenzie Blomgren (also a future Simpson College star) brought home a pair of runs with one swing of the bat while sophomore Molly Blomgren went 2-for-3 on the night, also with two runs batted in. In all, four Bulldog batters collected multiple hits which were rounded out with Haley Forret who also drove in one run.

Inside the circle, the Blomgren pair of Macy and Molly came together to limit the Cardinals to just four hits, one run, and one walk while striking out eight batters across 107 pitches thrown. Macy Blomgren ended up earning the win tossing six innings and earning all eight strikeouts for the game.

The Bulldogs are back on the road continuing their four-game road stand as they take on Des Moines Christian today with first pitch beginning at 5:30 p.m.