The Burlington High School baseball team had North Scott right where it wanted it.

After capitalizing on the Lancers' mistakes to take a 4-2 win in the first game of a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader Monday at Wayne Duke Field, the Grayhounds loaded the bases with no outs in the first inning of the nightcap.

But BHS was unable to capitalize this time, allowing the Lancers to escape the jam and eventually pull away for an 8-0 victory to earn a split.

After playing a sharp, crisp game in the opener, errors came back to plague the Grayhounds in the second game.

"After game one, that was a really good baseball game. We played a really clean game. Mason pitched extremely well, filled up the zone, and then we played really, really good defense behind him to boot," BHS head coach Brock Schneden said. "(In the second game) we gave them a couple extra outs, not doing as good of a job of taking care of the baseball. We had a couple walks. Those freebies come back to get you in a tight ball game like that when you've got two good pitchers going."

BHS (10-12 overall, 7-5 MAC), which hadn't played in a week, played one of its best games in the opener. The Grayhounds rode the four-hit pitching of junior Mason Fort, who held the Lancers in check through 5 1/3 innings.

"It was exciting and nervous. It was all sorts of emotions. But I knew they had my back from the start. I started calming down and finding my comfort zone," Fort said. "From the start, I had faith in my teammates there. It's been about a week since we played an official game. I put my faith in my teammates and their ability to field it. I knew they had my back and that was assuring and I could get in my comfort zone on the mound and throw strikes and have faith in myself and them. From the start the team lifts me and we're all lifted together."

BHS plated three runs in the fifth inning on just one hit, taking advantage of a pair of North Scott errors and a hit batter. Fort was hit by a pitch leading off the inning. Courtesy runner Owen Fawcett took second on a fielder's choice by Ladainian Ross, was sacrificed to third by Hunter Timmerman and scampered home on a single by Jacob Zahner. Ross and Zahner would score on separate North Scott fielding miscues to give the Grayhounds a 3-0 lead.

"We execute a couple bunts to move runners into scoring position. Jake Zahner comes up with a single. Them we found a way to force them to make plays and they made a couple errors that we capitalized on. That was the story in that one," Schneden said. "I was pleased with our ability to find a way to compete against that guy that they threw in game one. He was pretty tough when he had his stuff working."

BHS added an insurance run in the sixth when Timmerman singled in Tyson Powers, who led off with a double.

That was more than enough support for Fort, who allowed an unearned run in the sixth and a home run to Gordy Field in the seventh.

"North Scott is a very good team. I felt like that was one of our better ball games. We played very clean. We had a couple mistakes, but other than that we played well," Fort said.

"I was really pleased with the way we played, the way we pitched, the way we played defense in that first one," Schneden said.

BHS had a chance to jump in front in the second game against Grayson Drezek. Taylor Bunton led off the first inning with a walk, Drake Parks beat out an infield single and Reese Wissinger walked to load the bases with no outs.

But Drezek came back to strike out Powers and Fort and got Timmerman to ground into an inning-ending fielder's choice.

That would be the turning point in the game and the Grayhounds' best scoring opportunity.

"Bases loaded, nobody out. We had our four-hole hitter up. You feel real good about getting at least a couple there," Schneden said. "In that situation all we really need is a ground ball in the middle of the field and we'll at least push one across and see where we go from there. That didn't work out. We talked about trying to keep the momentum on our side. For them to find a way to get out of bases loaded, no outs, the momentum really shifted their way a little bit. You could see their confidence throughout the course of that game start to build a little bit more. They ended up finding a way to get it done and we didn't in that second one. That's the way it goes sometimes."

Drezek set down 16 straight BHS hitters in a row allowing North Scott (9-8, 6-4) to rally. Three BHS errors in the fifth inning opened the door for a four-run uprising as the Lancers seized control.

"In game two it started out the same way as game one. I thought it was going to be another pitchers' duel. Reese was throwing really well. We started out playing pretty good defense behind him," Schneden said. "After that first inning their guy kind of settled in a little bit. It was pretty tough on us. We didn't do a great job of making adjustments at the plate, shortening up swings to try to get the bats on baseballs instead of taking the big swings that we were. That's the kind of pitching we're going to have to face and adjust to in the postseason because everybody's got a guy like that."

BHS travels to play Pleasant Valley in a MAC doubleheader at 5 p.m. Thursday in Bettendorf.

"That will be another tough doubleheader. They are in the upper third of third of the conference now and playing well. We'll be tested again. But I think that's good for us right now. We need these tests to figure out where we're at and figure out what our best lineup is and just get some confidence and continue to build into this next month," Schneden said.

FIRST GAME

North Scott;000;001;1;—;2;4;3

Burlington;000;031;x;—;4;3;3

WP — Mason Fort (3-1). LP — Jake Matthaides (3-2). 2B — Tyson Powers (BHS). HR — Gordy Field (NS). RBI — North Scott: Field 1; Burlington: Hunter Timmerman 1, Jacob Zahner 1.

SECOND GAME

North Scott;000;142;1;—;8;9;0

Burlington;000;000;0;—;0;2;4

WP — Grayson Drezek (4-0). LP — Reese Wissinger (1-3). Leading hitters — North Scott: Luke Haedt 2-2, Matthaedis 2-3, Austin Schneider 2-4, Field 2-4. 2B — Matthaedis 2. RBI — North Scott: Schneider 2, Layne Hamann 2, Matthaedis 1, Griffin Wilder 1, Field 1.

Records: North Scott 9-8 overall (6-4 Mississippi Athletic Conference), Burlington 10-12 (7-5).