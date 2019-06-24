The Nebraska volleyball team opened its stay in China on Monday with a five-set victory over Shanghai Bright Ubest, 25-23, 25-17, 20-25, 21-25, 15-11. Shanghai finished in third place in the Chinese Super League in 2018-19.

Capri Davis led the Huskers, now 3-2 on their Asia trip, with 14 kills. Madi Kubik had 13 kills. Lauren Stivrins added seven kills on .600 hitting, and Callie Schwarzenbach had five kills while hitting .571.

"I believe this is the first time we’ve ever won at the Shanghai gym," Head Coach John Cook said. "Everybody played in the match, and it was a great team effort. Nicklin Hames set the first two sets, and then Nicole Drewnick set the last three. We were really solid in every area to win the match."

The Huskers had a 12-6 advantage in blocks. Stivrins had six, Schwarzenbach had five and Riley Zuhn had four. NU also served 10 aces with just seven errors.

"Kenzie Knuckles and Megan Miller did an exceptional job digging balls," Cook said. "They made several big plays to keep rallies alive, and we won some big rallies."

The teams will play again on Tuesday.

