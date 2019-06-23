West Sioux HS product was offered earlier this month

Hunter Dekkers watched the landscape of his college football recruitment change drastically over the last several weeks, and it ultimately led him to stay in his home state.

Dekkers, a 3-star quarterback out of West Sioux High School, announced his commitment to Iowa State this weekend after an unofficial visit. He received an offer earlier this month after a workout at camp.

COMMITTED‼️ pic.twitter.com/ZhzRjNhsPk

— Hunter Dekkers (@hunterdekkers) June 23, 2019

The Hawarden native also held offers from Indiana and Purdue, but opted to commit to Matt Campbell and Co. after the Cyclones showed strong interest. He is the No. 9 player overall in Iowa, according to 247Sports, and the No. 31 dual threat quarterback nationally.

In a junior season that produced an Iowa state championship, Dekkers was 208 for 341 passing for 3,641 yards and 48 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He also had 574 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Dekkers is the second quarterback commit in the 2020 class, joining 3-star Buffalo (Minn.) product Aidan Bouman, who pledged to ISU the summer before his junior season. Dekkers provides a different option at quarterback with a 6-foot-3 and 225 pound frame.

ISU has 10 commitments in its 2020 class, which ranks in the top-50 nationally, according to 247Sports.

Congrats Big Dawg!! Cant wait to get it going with you man https://t.co/u77sRESGsU

— Aidan Bouman (@boumanaidan8) June 23, 2019