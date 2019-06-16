Area youth basketball players from around the region gained excellent training and instruction during the recent Peru State girls' basketball camp.



Bobcat women's basketball head coach Joan Albury, directed the camp. New assistant coach Ian Holleran, along with current players Maddie McPhillips (Omaha), Allison Tichy (Omaha), and Alyssa Garza (Meriden, Kan.), along with newcomer Jescenia Mosley (Shenandoah, Iowa).



Youth from the schools of Rock Port, Mo.; Johnson-Brock; Auburn, Johnson County Central, Hiawathat, Kan., and College Springs, Iowa, took part in the four-day camp which focused on all development skills important and necessary for success in basketball. Each camper received a t-shirt and a basketball as part of the camp.