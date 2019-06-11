When Chris Chiprez talks, Carson Chiprez listens. And obeys.

So when Chris Chiprez, the head coach of the Notre Dame High School baseball team, hollered at his son, an eighth-grader playing right field for the Nikes, to throw the ball to home plate, Carson obliged.

Carson Chiprez caught a fly ball of the bat of West Burlington junior Zack Krantz, then launched a perfect one-hop strike to catcher Trenton Blythe, who tagged out courtesy runner Kody Payne, who had tagged up at third.

On a night with plenty of bad, strange bounces, the Nikes got the best bounce of all, sending them to an 11-0, six-inning SEI Superconference South Division victory on Monday night at Falcon Field.

With Nick Skerik manning shortstop, Chiprez's normal position, the eighth-grader made a smooth transition to right field to help his team.

"I've played outfield for the past two years. I changed from infield and came to the outfield. I've been working on my throws to home," Carson Chiprez said. "I just tried staying behind it and getting good footwork to make a good throw to home. It was pretty fun and exciting for me and my team. It was really satisfying to see my hard work paying off in a game.""It was really satisfying to see my hard work paying off in a game."

"When I graduated from Notre Dame it was always my dream to come back and coach these guys and coach my kids. I've coached Carson and Drew all the way from tee ball all the way up. He struggled tonight, but to see him keep his head up, compete and make that play and throw that guy out, it was really nice to see. I was proud of him," Coach Chiprez said.

"I thought it was pretty cinematic. You heard Dad over there say, 'Throw him out.' The little guy chucked one. It was pretty great," said Notre Dame pitcher Mitchell Brent.

Brent struck out eight West Burlington batters in his 2 2/3 innings of work, but had to work out of a bases-loaded jam in the first. The Falcons loaded the bases again in the third inning and Brent had a full count on Tate Nelson when Coach Chiprez made a pitching change, bringing in Jeron Conner when Brent reached his 65-pitch limit.

Conner got Nelson to ground out to end the inning.

"We have a couple important conference games and a big game on Saturday. We want to keep him at 65 or under. It's kind of a funny scenario with a full count there we had to take him out. If it wasn't for that he would have finished that batter," Chiprez said. "His maturity since last season has really grown. Last year at this time he gets in that situation and he's probably going to fold. This year he's a totally different kid with a totally different mindset. He gets in there and competes. We've preached that the entire year — compete, compete, compete. Hopefully they bought into it."

"I came here ready to do business, never letting up. We just wanted to get the game. It was a little off and on for a couple innings. I was trying to zone in. Teams aren't catching up with my fastball, so I try to get ahead in the count. Lower pitch count is always good," Brent said. "I had to find myself there, make sure I had the same falling point with every pitch. I tried to zone in and really bear down on those last pitches."

Notre Dame (5-2 overall, 4-1 South Division) plated three runs in the first inning and three more in the second. Skerik and Drew Chiprez each drove in a run in the second inning, while Blythe, who went 3-for-3, had a two-run double in the fourth inning to make it 8-0.

"We capitalized on their mistakes. That's what teams need to do to be successful," Chiprez said. "At the same time we only hit three or four balls hard all night. We're not quite there offensively yet. We've got some of our key hitters who are not putting the fat part of the bat on the ball. We'll get there. We're only seven games into the season. We just have to see more pitches and get more at-bats and we'll get there."

West Burlington (3-8, 2-5) stranded 10 base runners, leaving the bags loaded in the first and third innings and leaving two more on in the fourth.

"We did the same thing Friday night at Mepo. We were leaving people on base and that's what I am writing down," West Burlington coach Pat McKasson said. "We didn't make a lot of mistakes, there were just a lot of bad hops. We put the ball in play and it ended up being the same thing for us. They did it more frequent than we did. That was the tale of the game right there."

The Falcons got solid pitching from Ty Hill and Cordell Scarborough, but could scratch out just two hits.

"I was happy. Ty Hill has come a long way. He's throwing a lot of strikes and building confidence," McKasson said. "It's coming. It's coming. We just have to get our hitting now. The first week we had our hitting and we didn't have our defense. We have to put everything together and hope it's at the right time of the year."

Notre Dame;330;203;—;11;9;1

West Burlington;000;000;—;0;2;3

WP — Mitchell Brent (3-0). LP — Ty Hill (1-2). Leading hitters — Notre Dame: Trenton Blythe 3-3, Nick Skerik 2-3. 2B — Brent, Blythe, Tyler Dameron (WB), Riley Ruther (WB). RBI — Notre Dame: Blythe 2, Skerik 1, Drew Chiprez 1, Lucas Anderson 1.

Records: Notre Dame 5-2 overall (4-1 SEI Superconference South Division), West Burlington 3-8 (2-5).