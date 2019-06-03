The Nebraska baseball team (32-24) fell to UConn, 16-1, in an NCAA Regional elimination game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Sunday afternoon.

The Huskers, making their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in the last six years, saw their 2019 season come to an end after going 1-2 at the Oklahoma City Regional. It marked Nebraska’s 16th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, and 13th appearance in the last 21 years.

UConn established a 5-1 lead and then added runs to go up 9-1 and, finally, 16-1.

Second Round

Leading 5-2 after eight innings, Nebraska allowed four runs in the top of the ninth as No. 9 Oklahoma State escaped with a 6-5 win in NCAA Regional action at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Saturday night. Trevor Boone hit the go-ahead three-run home run for the Cowboys.

Senior right-handed pitcher Matt Waldron, making his 14th start of the season, recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts in 7.2 innings and allowed two runs.

An Aaron Palensky three-run homer had the Huskers ahead early in the game. And Colby Gomes 2-RBI hit accounted for the Huskers two other runs in the game.

First Round

The Nebraska baseball team compiled 13 hits and used a four-run third inning to defeat UConn, 8-5, in the opening game of the NCAA Oklahoma City Regional at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Friday afternoon. It marked the first time since 2008 that Nebraska won its first game of the NCAA Tournament.

Senior left-handed pitcher Nate Fisher, making his 15th start of the season, went 4.2 innings and allowed five runs. Robbie Palkert earned the win by throwing 3.1 scoreless innings and recorded four strikeouts. Colby Gomes earned his team-high 13th save of the season, putting him in a tie for third on Nebraska’s single-season saves list with Jake Hohensee (2018), Chad Luensmann (2016) and Brett Jensen (2006).