WEST POINT — Samantha Pothitakis did everything she could to give the Holy Trinity Catholic High School girls soccer team a chance to win.

Pella Christian freshman Avey Amelse did just a little bit more.

Pothitakis, made one sensational save after another to keep Friday's Class 1A regional semifinal match scoreless. But Amelse proved to be too much for the Crusaders to handle. Her pass to a wide-open Mira Ford at the far post allowed Ford to tap the ball in with 10 minutes, 33 seconds remaining for what proved to be the only goal in the Eagles' 1-0 win over ninth-ranked Holy Trinity at South Park.

Pella Christian (10-8) advances to a regional final to face seventh-ranked Nevada (13-4) at a site to be determined at 6 p.m. Monday. Nevada will be seeking its 14th consecutive trip to the state tournament.

Holy Trinity ends the season with a 12-6 record. The Crusaders threw everything but the kitchen sink at the Eagles, but Amelse proved to be the difference.

"We play two center mids, so we want to connect the defense to offense so we can have this quick transition. Our main goal was to get the ball from the defense, possess and then kick it out to our side mids to take it down to the corner to give us a chance to run on. We were just trying to run around and man-mark people so we could get that pass to our outside mids to get that run forward," said Pella Christian senior center-midfielder Lindsay Breon.

"They were lagging that one girl (Amelse) who we knew was going to give us problems. She was just so fast she outran us most of the night," Holy Trinity coach Michael Sheerin said.

Both teams had scoring chances in the first half, but the Crusaders put to corner kicks into the side netting.

Pothitakis, meanwhile, looked like an all-state goalkeeper, making three remarkable saves in a three-minute stretch late in the half, including two of the diving variety.

Pothitakis finished with five saves on the night.

"She is a really good keeper," Pella Christian coach Mike Buchheit said. "We talked about that at halftime. We felt like we had four or five really good shots in the first half. We saw that Holy Trinity was bleeding some goals as the season went on. We just felt like we could keep giving ourselves some shots and we knew our defense was good enough to shut down their attack. We were just playing for a 1-0, 2-0 kind of game."

Holy Trinity's best scoring opportunity came just past the midway point of the second half when Claire Pothitakis took a shot from the left side, only to see it hit freshman goalkeeper Lydia Zylstra in the midsection.

"They made one mistake all night and that was the ball Claire got the shot and hit the goalie in the stomach," Sheerin said. "At the end of the day, if (Pothitakis) scores, they're the ones going home right now. It was that close."

Pella Christian made sure Claire Pothitakis would not be a factor. Junior defender Emma Dunsbergen shadowed her every move, thwarting her at every turn.

"We assigned Emma Dunsbergen to her. We have what we call the 'Top Gun' position. I learned long ago you don't let the best scorer on another team beat you. So she wasn't going to beat us tonight," Buchheit said. "We did the same thing against (Pella's) Grace Held, who has 115 goals in her career. Emma Dunsbergen shut her down last week when we played Pella High. We just used the same strategy. We were going to make somebody else on the field beat us besides her. When you do that you tend to take them out of the game and it really affects their other players, as well."

The Eagles broke through just when it seemed the match might be headed to overtime. Amelse made one final run up the left side, dribbling around three defenders before sending a pass to the far post for Ford, who tapped it into the empty net to put Pella Christian on top with just 10:33 left.

"Last week we had a big, huge game against our big rival, Pella. That game it was like something really clicked," Breon said. "We were able to work really hard and we were able to shut them out except for one foul and PK. Having that game and being able to find our fire that we've been looking for all season and being able to dig it back up for this game, it kind of carried through against a ranked team. We were just trusting each other and doing the things we've done all season to carry us through with the passion we discovered last week."

"We've been beat up this season," Buchheit said. "We play in the Little Hawkeye Conference which we consistently have four teams in the state tournament every year. We're the only small school. We're the 1A team playing against six 2A teams and one 3A team, so we get beat around. We were 2-5 in the Little Hawkeye, but we played everybody tough. Our focus is the end of the year. We want to win these kind of games and everything we do is to prepare for this."

Holy Trinity says goodbye to seniors Taylor Boeding, Katie Scoville, Elyse Pothitakis, Mya Lawlor, Eryn Anderson, Yulu Zhang and Emily Box, a core which went a combined 46-24 over the last four years, played in three regional finals, losing to the eventual state champion twice and state runner-up once.

"Holy Trinity is a great team. I knew they were going to be tough for us to beat, especially on their own grass," Buchheit said.

"We have a great group of girls. We lose a great group of seniors that are going out. What a team. It's been a brilliant season, an absolutely phenomenal season. To go out like this versus going out against Assumption, I would rather go out here. We were on the highest competitive level we have," Sheerin said.

;PC;HTC

Shots;10;3

Saves;2;5

Fouls;5;4

Offsides;2;2

Free kicks;6;7

Corner kicks;7;5

Penalty kicks;0;0

Goal kicks;14;24

Yellow cards;0;0

Red cards;0;0

Pella Christian;0;1;—;0

Holy Trinity;0;0;—;0

Scoring

PC — 10:33 second half, Mira Ford from Avey Amelse.

Records: Pella Christian 10-8, Holy Trinity 12-6.