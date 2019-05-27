The Burlington Bees will wrap up their longest road trip, in terms of games, so far this season with today’s 2 p.m. game at Clinton.

The eight-game road trip that features the two versions of travel in the Class A Midwest League — the commuter trip, where a team goes to the other city and comes back on the same night, and the trips that feature hotel stays.

The Bees’ four-game series at Cedar Rapids was a commuter trip, while the team stayed in Clinton for the four-game series.

The Bees commute on three road trips during the season — to Quad Cities (77 miles between Community Field and Modern Woodmen Park), to Peoria (98 miles between Community Field and Dozer Park) and Cedar Rapids (101 miles between Community Field and Perfect Game Field).

For commuter trips with a night game, the Bees usually have a bus departure time around 1 p.m., and the team often doesn’t get back to Community Field until some time around midnight or 1 a.m.

“They’re not easy,” Bees manager Jack Howell said. “A lot of times, you can have some quick turnarounds from when you get back to when you have to go back.”

“Commuters are tough,” catcher Harrison Wenson said. “Commuters are never easy, especially when they’re on the cusp of stay-or-not-stay, those are tough.”

“When we get back at 1 or 2 a.m., and then you have to report back at noon the next day, that’s rough,” outfielder Nonie Williams said.

Some teams in the Midwest League, like Wisconsin, don’t have commuter trips.

The Bees have only been to Cedar Rapids so far this season. They were supposed to open the season in Quad Cities, but the Mississippi River flooding around Modern Woodmen Park forced the two opening games to be played at Community Field.

Burlington doesn’t go to Peoria until June 14-16, the last series of the first half. The Bees don’t go to Quad Cities until June 27, starting a five-game all-commuter road swing that has two games in Davenport and then three games in Peoria.

Williams played at the Angels’ Rookie League team in Orem the last two seasons, so the commuter trips don’t seem that bad.

“Way longer bus rides than this,” Williams said, laughing. “Those 13-hour or 14-hour bus trips to Montana were rough. We got to see some really cool places.”

The Bees are 11-14 on the road this season, 2-5 in commuter games. They are 2-5 on this trip.

Still, the players don’t seem to notice the difference of commuting or staying.

“We look at one game as one game itself, not try to look at outside things, not get upset about that kind of stuff,” Wenson said. “It’s not easy, but we’re always ready for it.”

“I don’t know, either-or is fine,” Williams said. “We handle it the same. You get back out on the field at the same time, no matter what.”

SWANDA'S INJURY

The lead for this blog was originally going to be John Swanda.

The Bees’ pitcher, a native of Des Moines, had been impressive in his first two starts. In his third start of the season, at Community Field last Monday against Clinton, Swanda gave up four runs and six hits in three innings in a 7-3 loss.

I sat down with him four days later, and asked him where he was at as a pitcher after arriving from the Los Angeles Angels’ extended spring training.

“I’m a little bit more comfortable with the competition,” Swanda said. “But there’s a lot of room for improvement for me on a day-to-day basis.”

“Just being present on every single pitch. There have been times where I’ve lost my focus. I’ve been thinking too much, and I can’t be doing that.”

He talked about what it was like pitching so close to home.

“It’s really nice,” Swanda said. “My dad has come down for a couple of games. My sister got to see me pitch the other night. My grandparents have been here a few times. I feel more connected to home, being so close.”

I asked Swanda what he did to bounce back from that Monday start.

“It was kind of out of my mind the next day,” he said. “I was a little upset after that game, I went to the weight room and worked some of that stuff out. That night, it was already behind me.

“Just knowing that that’s the game of baseball, that things don’t always go your way.”

Two days later, Swanda started the second game of a doubleheader against Wisconsin. On his third pitch of the game, Swanda grabbed his elbow and motioned toward the Bees’ dugout.

His season was over with an elbow injury that will require Tommy John surgery.

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Record: 2-5

Batting average: .163

Opponents' batting average: .231

ERA: 4.33

Opponents' ERA: 1.83

Notes: Bees outfielder Jordyn Adams hit .320 for the week with two home runs and three runs batted in. ... Pitcher Jose Soriano struck out 10 in 6 1/3 innings in Sunday's 3-2 loss at Clinton. ... The Bees had 23 hits in their last four games after being no-hit in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader at Cedar Rapids.

THE WEEK AHEAD

• Cedar Rapids (6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday) — After Monday's 2 p.m. game at Clinton, the Bees return home for a six-game homestand, starting with Cedar Rapids. The Kernels have been a thorn for the Bees this season. They have won five of the seven matchups this season, but this is the first time they've been to Community Field.

• Quad Cities (6:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday) — If the Bees want a chance at the Western Division title, they'll have to win at least a couple of games in this series. The two teams haven't met since the opening weekend, when the Bees won three of the four games.

STAT PACK

The Bees are hitting .217 in May, second-worst in the Midwest League. Their team ERA is 3.68, eighth-best during the month. ... First baseman/designated hitter D.C. Arendas has four triples, ranking second in the league. ... Cristopher Molina leads the league with a 1.25 ERA. Opponents are hitting .167 against him, and his WHIP of 0.95 in tied for fifth in the league. ... Three Bees pitchers are in the top 10 in the league in strikeouts — Soriano (55, tied for 4th), Molina (51, 7th), and Robinson Pina (50, tied for 8th).

ALUMNI REPORT

• Jo Adell (2018) is back on the field after suffering an ankle and hamstring injury in spring training. Adell had a double and a run-scoring single for the Angels' High-A team at Inland Empire on Saturday night. Adell is expected to be headed back to Double-A Mobile soon — he finished last season there.

• Jared Walsh (2016) delivered the game-winning single for the Angels in their 3-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night. Walsh, now a two-way player, is hitting .357 in five games for the Angels this season. He has made one pitching appearance, giving up two hits, a run, and a walk.