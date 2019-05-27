HUXLEY - The strong leg of Caitlyn Bruntz helped Collins-Maxwell cruise past Boone, 10-0, in the Class 2A regional quarterfinals May 23 at Rich Strouse Field in Huxley.

Bruntz put up an amazing five goals to help her team improve to 10-5 and advance to the semifinals to face Perry (7-9).

With teams focusing on slowing down Bruntz at forward, she moved back to midfield against Boone. The move clearly paid off.

“I’m trying to get longer shots,” Bruntz said. “It was good to take some of those shots.”

Boone packed in its defense and it took a few minutes for Collins-Maxwell to adjust.

Izabell Voelker broke the scoring ice with a breakaway eight minutes, 39 seconds into the game. Then Bruntz struck twice in 45 seconds, both coming from long range.

The first Bruntz goal came from 18 yards out at the 10:59 mark. She took a couple steps back for the second, drilling one into the corner of the net from 25 yards.

“We didn’t have a lot of space to play through balls or anything,” Bruntz said. “It was pretty difficult for us to move around, so we just worked on resetting it and passing back to our defense switching sides. Knowing that I could take those outside shots to push them back helped.”

The Spartans weren’t able to execute another scoring run the rest of the half. But it was only a matter of time before they got going again.

Tori Bienfang broke away for the fourth Spartan goal less than four minutes into the second half and Bruntz followed with her third goal six minutes later. Brooke Christie got in on the scoring when she hit one that went off the post and just made it into the goal for a 6-0 Spartan lead.

“We really got momentum,” Christie said. “We passed the ball around and got it to different people trying to get other people to score and really getting it to our outside mids to cross it in.”

Bruntz scored her fourth goal midway through the second half. Christie followed with a score near the left corner of the goal off a great ball from Cassy Berg.

“I was there at the right time for the second one,” Christie said. “We’ve been working on that all year. It was perfect.”

The fifth and final Bruntz score came with less than 14 minutes left in the game. The game ended in the final minute when Collins-Maxwell benefited from a Boone own goal.

Boone ended its season at 4-16.

Collins-Maxwell 10, Boone 0

B 0 0 - 0

CM 3 7 - 10

Scoring

First half

CM - Izabell Voelker, 8:39.

CM - Caitlyn Bruntz, 10:59.

CM - Bruntz, 11:44.

Second half

CM - Tori Bienfang, 43:51.

CM - Bruntz, 49:49.

CM - Brooke Christie, 52:20.

CM - Bruntz, 58:58.

CM - Christie, 59:10.

CM - Bruntz, 66:13.

CM - Boone own goal, 79:18.