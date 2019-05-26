The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced Thursday that 182 women's golf student-athletes have been named 2019 Daktronics-NAIA Women's Golf Scholar-Athletes. Dordt (Iowa), Tennessee Wesleyan, and William Penn (Iowa) led the pack with five individual each recognized.



Peru State seniors Emily Whipple (Lincoln) and Lindsay Harlow (Dawson) were among the 182 honored. This was Whipple's second time earning the recognition. Emily Whipple



Whipple was a middle level education major with a math content area specialization. Harlow had a triple major – management, computer management information systems, and accounting/CPA. Both graduated early this month. Lindsay Harlow



In order to be nominated by an institution's head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved junior academic status.