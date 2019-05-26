Peru State women's basketball head coach Joan Albury has announced the recent hiring of Ian Holleran as an assistant coach.



Holleran joins the Peru State women's basketball staff after spending the past two seasons at St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas. While in Austin, Holleran served as the graduate assistant for the women's basketball team.



Albury commented, "Ian is a great addition to our coaching staff. His experience in recruiting and player development will be a great asset in the implementation of our junior varsity program. His work with film and scouting will definitely be a plus for both team levels. Ian will improve and promote Peru State College Women's Basketball in all aspects." Ian Holleran



While at St. Edward's, Holleran was involved in all aspects of the program. While performing the role of graduate assistant, Holleran planned team travel, monitored academic progress, assisted with fundraising, and coordinated community service. In addition, Holleran conducted player workouts, film sessions, recruited student-athletes, and scouted opponents among other duties assigned by the coaching staff. During Holleran's second season, St. Edward's reached the semifinals of the Heartland Conference Championships. The Hilltoppers placed two players on the All-Heartland Women's Basketball Team.



Prior to St. Edward's Holleran served as the assistant women's basketball Coach at Nebraska Wesleyan in Lincoln from 2016-17. With Holleran on staff, the Prairie Wolves improved their win total by nine games in his first season. Among numerous other duties, Holleran provided scouting reports, assisted with recruiting, developed game plans and ran workouts for players.



Prior to Nebraska Wesleyan, Holleran was the reserve girls basketball coach and varsity assistant at Lincoln High School in Lincoln from 2015-16. He also worked as the assistant boys basketball coach at Lincoln Northeast High School from 2014-15.



Originally from Herndon, Virginia, Holleran graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2015 with a bachelor's degree in education and from St. Edward's University in 2019 with a master's degree in leadership and change.



Holleran stated, "I am very excited that Coach Albury gave me the opportunity to join the Peru State women's basketball family. Everyone on campus has been very welcoming from the start and I can already tell that this is a very special place to work. I can't wait to start working with the team and help build a winning tradition here at Peru."



The Bobcats will begin their varsity season on Halloween when they face Hastings College in Hastings. The first Peru State junior varsity game in over 20 years will be held that same day beginning at 4:00 p.m. against the Broncos.