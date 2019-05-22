The Peru State softball coaching staff has announced an open tryout for future players. The tryout will be held on Sunday, June 2, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Centennial Complex Field on the College's campus.



The tryout will be for high school graduates and junior college players.



Coach JL Thomason may be contacted for more information at jthomason@peru.edu or 850-240-1229. In addition, prospective players should contact Coach Thomason if planning to attend.



For the first time in years, the Bobcats will have a junior varsity program.



There is no charge for the tryout. Each prospective player should bring their own workout clothing, cleats, bats, gloves, helmets, catching gear, water, etc.



Each participant will need to turn in the Peru State athletic release and liability waiver form prior to participating in the tryout.