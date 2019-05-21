Last season, Perry softball strolled into Des Moines Christian to open the season with an 11-1 loss. With the Jayettes losing five seniors from that team combined with the team’s limited experience together due to a recent stretch of bad weather, the scoreboard could have lit up with the same digits on their home field for the 2019 opener. Instead, a new group of talent rose up in a relatively calm 10-5 loss to DMC on Monday, May 20.

“I look closely at our attitude and our effort, the hustle and the things like intangibles that you don’t really see that you don’t really see in stats, just that we’re working hard,” Perry head coach Tina Lutterman said. “We’ve really had about one and a half practices with everybody here. So it’s still really early for us. So early in the season, just looking for everybody to be on board with what we’re trying to get them to do.”

As for what that goal, a few names rose to the occasion, putting Perry on the right trajectory for the future. In place of those five seniors from last season, a group of underclassmen has started to make a name for themselves.

Lutterman said she feels there are some more growing pains to go through but finds a promising future that includes eighth-grader Lydia Olejniczak at shortstop, freshman pitcher Jayna Kenney, and sophomore Kennedy Tunkink cleaning up centerfield as evidenced with top-flight performances Monday.

Tunink was the first to step up and deliver for the Jayettes. Following a three-run third inning for DMC, Tunink delivered not only Perry’s first hit of the season but a home run to get on the board.

The next inning, Olejniczak went yard to inch even closer to DMC, making Perry a perfect 2-for-2 on hits to home runs. Over the course of the game, that ratio would dwindle as a team. But that wasn’t the last time Olejniczak would light up the scoreboard as she’d run across home twice more, putting her baserunning on display as well.

Had Olejniczak’s runs been the rest of the game, the scoreboard would have flipped in Perry’s favor but DMC still had more in the tank, putting the Jayette defense through the wringer.

Despite the high run count, Lutterman said she felt comfortable with Kenney’s performance on the mound, ultimately keeping walks to a minimum while the team’s overall defense left more to improve upon. In particular, getting runners out with more efficiency.

Three errors in the third inning led to three runs and in the seventh, DMC scored back-to-back runs off singles with bases loaded.

“We’ll definitely have to be able to get that third out immediately,” Lutterman said, looking back at the last inning, a situation to work in due time with more practice.

Lutterman added that the team will have to equally work on its baserunning, leaving too many runs on the dirt after putting together 10 hits to only five runs. Meanwhile, DMC held a perfect ratio.

“With it raining a lot, it’s hard to do some situation things inside of the gym,” Lutterman said. “We have that sound but it’ll get better with time and getting the kids to know.”

Perry has another game right around the corner to work out the kinks. The Jayettes travel to North Polk for a 7 p.m. start on Tuesday, May 21.