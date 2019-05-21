It wasn't the prettiest match in the world.

At times, it was downright ugly.

But the third-ranked (Class 1A) Notre Dame-West Burlington high school boys soccer team overcame a sluggish start to wear down Wapello and roll to a 7-0 victory in a Class 1A substate quarterfinal match Monday night at Tackleson Field.

ND-WB (18-1) advances to a substate semifinal to play Central Lee (11-7) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Tackleson Field. Central Lee advanced with a 4-1 win over Danville-New London in the first quarterfinal at Tackleson Field.

The Nikes awoke from a first-half slumber to roll to their 16th-straight win and 14th shutout of the year.

"I think it's because this is the third time we've played them, so we figured we would just beat them. But they came out in the first half with more intensity than we thought they would. So we had to readjust the second half. They came out harder than us and we were expecting to just beat them. They came out faster and had more intensity," said ND-WB senior forward and team captain Sturgis Thornton, who scored the final two goals in a 17-second span. "I think the more we scored they just dropped their heads and we just finished it. That happens. You get scored on and everybody's head is down. We just kept getting more and you could just tell they just quit."

"I was a little concerned. I'm fighting a cold, so I wasn't able to do much coaching on the sideline," first-year ND-WB coach John Wagner said. "At halftime I let them know that this was not acceptable. They came out and were much better the second half. I was happy with how they reacted."

Wapello (2-12) carried the play early in the match, but couldn't penetrate the Nikes' staunch defense. ND-WB had allowed just just five goals all season.

"The one thing that I'm really happy with is that our defense has just been solid. It's another shutout," Wagner said. "Quite frankly we were very organized back there. It seems like every single game the defense is there. Even when somebody makes a mistake there is somebody covering. We've been very fortunate there. I have to talk to the midfielders and the forwards and get them on the same page."

ND-WB got on the scoreboard in the second minute on a goal by freshman Parker Davis.

The Nikes' teamwork showed from there. Aside from an own goal early in the second half in which a cross from Sam Brueck caromed off a Wapello defender and into the net, the final five Nikes goals were assisted. For Wagner, that is a sign that his team is playing well on the offensive end.

"I think there were a lot of assists, and that's really our game. When we start trying to do too much going forward and dribbling and having shots without assists, it's not good," Wagner said.

Wapello, with just 11 players for the match, had to play all of its players all 80 minutes.

"I was very, very happy with the way they played tonight. We have improved against this team every time we've played them. I couldn't be happier with the progress they've made," Wapello coach Cari Cline said. "That's what I was telling the boys at halftime is we don't have subs, so they were playing with 40 minutes straight whereas they were subbing them in like all these other teams. I would play my team for 40 minutes against anyone. They sub and have the endurance. They sub in where we have the endurance to go up against anybody for 40 minutes."

Carson Wagner scored off and assist from Brueck before Brueck took a pass from Jacob Kamrath late in the half and beat goalkeeper James Wykert to give the Nikes a 3-0 lead.

But it was the Nikes' lackluster effort and lackadaisical play that drew the ire of Coach Wagner.

"I told them this is totally unacceptable," Wagner said. "I was quiet. When they showed up after half, I was quiet. I didn't say a word. That got their attention. Sometimes silence works better than anything. They looked at me and they knew there were problems. They were just going through the motions and I told them we ca'n't do that. We have to improve every game going forward from here. This was unacceptable. They did react the right way. I was happy with that."

The Nikes played with more sense of urgency in the second half. Brueck scored off a pass from Wagner before Thornton struck twice in quick succession against a tiring Wapello squad.

"I think they just got tired and worn down and they kicked it into high gear and wore them down. I'm very, very proud of the way they played and came together," Cline said. "It doesn't necessarily show in the win-loss record, but we made progress every time we played them this year. We're making steps in the right directions. It will eventually start clicking all together."

"My second one was with my right foot. That meant a lot to me. That was my first right-footed goal of the season. That felt great. It's always nice getting a goal. My teammates set me up That's what a team does. It's a team," Thornton said.

;WAP;NDWB

Shots;6;24

Saves;7;3

Fouls;3;4

Offsides;0;3

Free kicks;7;2

Corner kicks;2;4

Penalty kicks;0;0

Goal kicks;33;11

Yellow cards;0;0

Red cards;0;0

Wapello;0;0;—;0

ND-WB;3;4;—;7

Scoring

ND-WB — 38:22 first half, Parker Davis unassisted. ND-WB — 15:53 first half, Carson Wagner from Sam Brueck. ND-WB — 1:45 first half, Brueck from Jacob Kamrath. ND-WB — 38:18 second half, Own goal. ND-WB — 21:17 second half, Brueck from Wagner. ND-WB — 8:36 second half, Sturgis Thornton from Dawson Gach. ND-WB — 8:19 second half, Thornton from Brueck.

Records: Wapello 2-12, Notre Dame-West Burlington 18-1.