Senior catcher Bri Cassidy and junior shortstop Tristen Edwards were named to the NFCA Midwest All-Region Third Team announced by the NFCA on Thursday. Both Cassidy and Edwards earned All-Region awards for the first time in their careers.

Edwards started all 52 games for Nebraska in 2019. The shortstop led the Huskers at the plate with a .376 batting average and a .758 slugging percentage. She scored 42 runs, had 56 hits, 12 doubles, 15 home runs and 50 RBIs - all team highs. Edwards broke the school record for multi-home run games in a single season after having four in 2019. She is also one of 13 Husker players to have at least 10 doubles and 10 homers in the same year and is just one of three Huskers to do it twice in their careers, after having at least 10 home runs and 10 doubles in 2018. Edwards also moved into the top 10 on Nebraska's all-time career home runs list this season. She is tied for eighth with 31.

Cassidy started all 52 games behind the plate for Nebraska this season. She ranked third on the team with a batting average of .283, while slugging .354. The catcher scored 14 runs and had eight doubles and 14 RBIs. Cassidy also recorded 32 hits and drew nine walk, finishing with an on-base percentage of .336. Cassidy finished the season with a .993 fielding percentage, committing just two errors in more than 300 attempts.

