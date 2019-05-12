The Nebraska baseball team (25-19) bounced back in Game 2 of its series against Arizona State, winning by a 2-1 margin over the Sun Devils at Hawks Field on Saturday afternoon. The Huskers never trailed in the game, scoring one run in the third and one run in the fourth inning.

Senior Nate Fisher picked up his fifth win of the season, throwing 5.1 innings and tied a career high with seven strikeouts. Robbie Palkert tossed 2.2 scoreless innings and fanned six Sun Devils to tie his career-best strikeout total. Freshman Colby Gomes earned his team-high 10th save of the season by pitching the final 1.0 inning.

After a scoreless first two innings for both teams, Nebraska struck first with one run in the bottom of the third. Mojo Hagge hit a one-out single before stealing second during the next at-bat. Aaron Palensky was intentionally walked to put two runners on. Luke Roskam laced an RBI single to center field to drive in Hagge and give the Huskers the lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, NU added one run to extend its lead to 2-0. Angelo Altavilla hit a leadoff single and advanced to second on Alex Henwood’s one-out single. Gomes drove in Altavilla with an RBI single down the left field line.

After a scoreless fifth inning, ASU got on the board when Spencer Torkelson hit a solo home run in the top of the sixth. Palkert entered the game during the inning with one out and runners on first and second. He struck out his first batter before a wild pitch advanced the two runners to second and third. A walk loaded the bases, but the Husker defense escaped from the inning with a fielder’s choice groundout.

The Sun Devils went down in order in the top of the seventh before leaving a runner stranded on third in the top of the eighth. In the top of the ninth, ASU’s leadoff hitter singled before NU recorded the first out on a fielder’s choice. Drew Swift hit one to deep left field that looked like it might go over the fence before Hagge caught it against the wall and saved it. With two outs, Gomes struck out the next batter to end the game.