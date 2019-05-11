MOUNT PLEASANT — Reece Richards was hearing voices in his head as he rounded the corner and headed for the finish line in the 200-meter dash at Friday's Class 3A state qualifying track meet at Mapleleaf Stadium.

No, the West Burlington-Notre Dame high school senior sprinter wasn't hearing things. The voice he heard was Falcons head coach Corey Lamm telling him to stick to fundamentals, something Lamm has done every day in practice the last four years.

So with Lamm's voice echoing through his mind, Richards did exactly what his coach taught him to do all along.

It paid off as Richards won the 200 in 23.05 seconds to qualify for the state meet May 16-18 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

After senior teammate Jax Lamm scratched from the 200 after winning the 100 in 11.18, Richards rose to the occasion.

"It's my first time in an open, so I'm kind of nervous about that. There is great competition out here tonight. Everything Coach Lamm teaches us in practice," Richards said. "I knew there were a lot of really good guys in this race tonight, but when I was in the blocks a couple of them scratched. I knew I was still going to be running against some good guys. I just tried to focus on my form. I can hear Coach Lamm in my head, 'Stay relaxed. Stay tall.' That's what I tried to do."

It is a special time for Richards, who joined Lamm and teammates Nicholas Skerik and Tanner Snodgrass on the 4x100 relay team which won in 44.22. Richards's sister, freshman Riley Richards, also qualified in the 4x200.

"It's going to be really fun. I'm really looking forward to it. This is my favorite team that I've been on so far. It's just so much fun with my buddies, hoping to go to state," Reece Richards said. "The girls have a good team. I don't know how it will be with my sister there, though."

Lamm, who false-started in the 100 at last year's state qualifying meet, made sure there would be no repeat this year. He stayed in the blocks a split second longer , but still won the 100 by .12 over Keokuk junior Braylon Martinez, who also qualified for state by taking second in 11.30.

"I had a really bad race, but since I false-started last year, I kind of just sat back in the blocks. I didn't really worry about how fast I get out," Jax Lamm said. "After last year I just made sure I didn't do it again. My time wasn't very fast, but I still go it, so that's all that matters."

Martinez qualified in the 100, but was more excited after he teamed with Corey Skinner, Dylan Jeffers and Anthony Potratz to qualifiy in the 4x200, finishing second in 1:32.72.

I'm happy that we made it. We all pushed it as hard as we can to make it. We were all hoping we could make it to state," Martinez said. "It feels good to go up there with teammates. I'm ready to go up there and have a good time and compete against everybody."

Mount Pleasant, despite nursing some injuries to key athletes, won the team title with 153 points, 46 better than runner-up Washington. West Burlington-Notre Dame took fifth with 74, while Fort Madison was sixth with 68 and Keokuk was eighth with 50.

The Panthers qualified in 12 events and would have been 13 had the sprint medley relay team not been disqualified.

Mount Pleasant senior Zach Beason won the discus with a toss of 154 feet despite nursing a sore Achilles tendon. He dis not compete in any other events as Mount Pleasant head coach Mitch Anderson played it safe.

"I've got a little bit of an Achilles strain. That's my plant foot when I throw discus, so I have to turn on it. We took about a week off, so I haven't thrown a discus in a week," Beason said. "I hurt it in the shuttle hurdle relay last week at Fairfield. I landed wrong and finished the race and it's bugged me since. We're going to heat it up and see how it feels today. I might run, but we'll see. I've nursed it enough and taken care of it, so we're not too scared that it will pop or anything. We're just grinding through right now. Being safe, but smart. We'll worry about the good times and the good throws next week."

Mount Pleasantsenior Jacob Stukerjurgen had a big night, winning the 800 in 2:01.70 and anchoring the Panthers to victory in the 4x800 and distance medley relays. The Panthers shaved 14 seconds off their time in the 4x800, winning in 8:15.33.

"We actually dropped 14 seconds. Our teammates ran really, really good," Stukerjurgen said. "We were just trying to get in the fast heat. There weren't too many people around us, but hopefully it will stick and we'll be in the fast heat so we'll have competition up at state. It was good competition (in the 800). I heard the crowd yelling, so I figured (someone was coming up on me)."

Cody Mertens won the 1,600 (4:33.44) and 3,200 (9:56.17) for the Panthers, while senior Chase Lamm won the 100 hurdles in 15.14 and anchored the shuttle hurdle relay team to victory. The Panthers also qualified in the 4x100.

Mount Pleasant's Rylan Seberg won the long jump at 20-11 1/2, while Sam Beatty was second in the high jump at 6-5. Riley McQuiggen took second in the shot put at 48-9 1/2.

Fort Madison's Matt Hellige finished second in both the 1,600 (4:36.95) and 3,200 (10:05.09), while Quentin Schneider qualified in the 400 hurdles, finishing second in 56.60.