Trace White carded a 3-over 74 at Flint Hills Municipal Golf Course and led Mount Pleasant High School to the Class 3A sectional boys golf championship Thursday.

The Panthers won with 318 strokes, 25 better than host Notre Dame-West Burlington. They and third place Centerville (348 strokes) advance to Thursday's district meet at Edmundsen Golf Course in Oskaloosa.

Advancing to the district as individuals are Washington's Brock Sobaski, who recorded a 77, and Brady Knutson at 80.

Jake Moffett and Brevin Wilson each carded 79s for Mount Pleasant. They were followed by Rhett Zeglin (92) and Reece Kempker (98).

Notre Dame-West Burlington's Matt Briggs matched White for medalist honors with a 74. Other Nikes were Tate Nelson (85), Alex Becker (87), Zach Krantz (97), Ryle Koenig (105) and Keegan Jones (108).

Washington was fourth in the team standings with 353 strokes, followed by Fairfield (385), Fort Madison (386) and Keokuk (392).

Tommy Wade's 89 paced Fort Madison. Other Bloodhounds were Blake Algrim (97), Tyler Wade (99), Logan Rashid (101), Brandon Keester (111) and Seth Mendez (118).

Keokuk was led by the 89 of Alex Wolter. Luke Davis shot a 91 and was followed by Jordan Sisk (98), Nick Profetta (114), Zach Meyers (117) and Nathan Koeber (138).

LIECHTY PACES PANTHERS: Anni Liechty was medalist with a 42 to lead Mount Pleasant girls to victory in the Keokuk Invitational.

The Panthers won with 202 strokes. Host Keokuk was second at 232 and Burlington finished third with 233.

Mount Pleasant's Elli Liechty carded a 49 for runner-up medalist. Other Panthers were Michal Wohlleber (53), Melody Miller (58), Grace Sheetz (60) and Alex Gerling (67).

Natalie Ames led Keokuk with a 52. She was followed by Brooke O'Shea (55), Sydney Ruhl (61) and Bailey Bender (63).

Cassie Taylor led Burlington with a 45 and Elizabeth Francis carded a 47. Other Grayhounds were Izzi Taylor (69), Lauryn Hanson (72), Alyssa Little (73) and Kaylin Moeller (75).

TRACK AND FIELD

ARTMAN ADVANCES IN 3 EVENTS: Illini West's Kailee Artman qualified for three events in the Class 1A girls state meet via her performances at the sectional meet at Knoxville, Illinois.

Artman won the sectional 100-meter high hurdles in 15.44 seconds and finished second in the 300 low hurdles in 46.98 and the long jump (16-6 1/2). She'll be joined at the state meet by teammate Caydee Kirkham, who was third in the 800-meter run in 2:23.73.

West Hancock's Zarra Humphry also advances to state in the 800. She finished fourth in 2:24.76. The Titans advance with a second place finish in the 4x400 relay in 4:17.06 and a fourth place in 4x800 in 10:20.73.

West Central's Sadie Lenz advances to state after winning the sectional triple jump title. She leaped 33 feet, 7 3/4 inches for the victory.

Host Knoxville won the sectional team title with 102 points. Illini West was sixth with 47 points, West Hancock 10th at 20 points and West Central was 12th with 15 points. There were 15 teams competing.

The state meet is scheduled for May 16-18 at O'Brien Field in Charlestown, Illinois.

IOWA QUALIFIERS TODAY: All Iowa boys and girls qualifying meets that were scheduled for Thursday were postponed and rescheduled for today.

DITSWORTH LEADS HEAT: Luke Ditsworth won one event and finished second in another to lead West Central in a boys quadrangular at Aledo, Illinois.

Ditsworth won the long jump, leaping 20 feet, 3 3/4 inches. He finished second in the 100-meter dash at 12.35 seconds.

Host Mercer County won the team title with 104 points and was followed by ROWVA (61), Monmouth United (58) and West Central (27).

West Central's Chris Ford was second in the 300-meter low hurdles in 50.15 seconds and the Heat 4x800 relay team of David Gaylord, KC Robertson, Conner Bailey and Ford finished second in 10:18.78.

The Heat added one third place finish and two fourths. Parker Moede was third in the 3,200 in 14:09.30. Robertson took fourth in the 1,600 in 6:22.26 and Bailey was fourth in the 300 hurdles in 57.74.

GIRLS SOCCER

BURLINGTON 3, NO. 9 HOLY TRINITY 2: The Grayhounds won their third straight match with a non-conference outing at Bracewell Stadium.

Claire Pothitakis scored No. 9 (Class 1A) Holy Trinity's first goal off a pass by Taylor Boeding. Ashlynn Haas scored on a free kick. The Crusaders' Sam Pothitakis finished with three saves.

Burlington (7-5) plays a Mississippi Athletic Conference match at Davenport North Monday. Holy Trinity (9-5) hosts Fort Madison Thursday.

WASHINGTON 2, MOUNT PLEASANT 1: The Panthers lost their second straight match in a Southeast Conference tilt at Mount Pleasant.

Mount Pleasant struck first when Regan Seberg scored from just outside the box with eight minutes left in the first half. Washington tied the score with 20 minutes left in regulation and won in overtime.

Mount Pleasant (8-3) plays in the West Liberty tournament Saturday.

BOYS SOCCER

MOUNT PLEASANT 3, WASHINGTON 0: Panther goalkeeper Ethan Oilar had six saves and recorded the shutout in his first career start in the goal in the Southeast Conference match at Washington.

Nathan Rauenbuehler opened the scoring with an assist by Cade Warner. Warner then scored on a penalty kick and Ovidio Reyes Cardona scored the final goal on an assist from Nick Tansey.

Mount Pleasant (11-4, 6-2 SEC) plays Cedar Valley Christian and Independence at Independence Saturday.

FAIRFIELD 2, FORT MADISON 1: Fairfield scored the first two goals and it was all the Trojans needed in the Southeast Conference match at Fairfield.

Austin Sexton scored Fort Madison's goal on a penalty kick late in the first half. The Bloodhounds' Justin Bowker had three saves in the first half and Javier Trejo had three saves in the second half.

Fort Madison (7-7, 5-3) hosts Burlington today.

PREP SOFTBALL

WEST CENTRAL 7-4, MERCER COUNTY 5-9: The Heat split a doubleheader at Aledo, Illinois, the second game called after four and one-half innings due to darkness.

In the first game, West Central's Mady Reed hit a solo home run. Carley LaFary, Megan Schaley and Megan McIntire each doubled. McIntire had two RBIs. Reagan Spence was the winning pitcher, striking out six in seven innings.

In the nightcap, LaFary and Emily Johnson each had a single and a double. Johnson had two RBIs and LaFary added one.

West Central is 20-6. Mercer County is 17-8.

PREP BASEBALL

ILLINI WEST 8, WEST CENTRAL 2: Nick Vorhies and Kellen Dysert combined for seven hits to lead the Chargers past West Central at Stronghurst, Illinois.

Vorhies weny 4-for-5 and scored three runs. Dysert was 3-for-5 with a run and two RBIs.

Nathan Bigger and Bradon Annegers each went 2-for-4 for West Central. Bigger had two doubles and Jordan Roller hit one. Annegars had the Heat's only RBI.