BETTENDORF — The doubles team of Jacob Hardy and Charlie Carlson won their opening match to lead the Burlington High School boys to a sixth-place finish in a Class 2A boys tennis district tournament on Wednesday at Bettendorf High School.

Hardy and Carlson beat the Muscatine team of Ricardo Pena and Leo Garcia, 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 to advance to the quarterfinals, where they lost to the Bettendorf team of Will Luebke and Stuart Swearingen, 6-2, 6-0.

The BHS doubles team of Cody Newman and Reece Wissinger lost a 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 to James Solt and Ethan Heth of Muscatine in their first match.

In singles play, BHS senior Drake Parks dropped a 2-6, 6-0, 6-2 match to Dubuque Senior's Gregor Kincaid, while Jon Jarvis lost a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) match to Joe Wieskamp of Muscatine.

Bettendorf won the title with 29 points. Burlington finished with three points.