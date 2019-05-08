BOONE - Nevada is starting to hit its stride after placing second at the Heart of Iowa Conference girls’ golf meet May 1 at the Cedar Pointe Golf Club in Boone.

Nevada produced three all-conference golfers, shooting a 391 as a team over 18 holes.

Gilbert, led by state champion golfer Britta Snyder, won the HOIC title with a score of 375. Nevada beat Roland-Story by 16 strokes for runner-up honors out of seven teams.

“Statistically, we felt neck-and-neck with Roland-Story, and of course, everybody’s gunning for Gilbert because they’re so good,” Nevada head coach Mike Lawler said. “We finished right in between the two of them. So we’re happy with that.”

Emma Griffin, Ashlynn Sporrer and Kelby Rewerts were Nevada’s three all-HOIC golfers.

Griffin had a strong day to lead Nevada. It took her three shots to complete Holes 2, 7 and 17 and she displayed tremendous consistency by carding a 43 both on the front and back to finish with an 86.

“There were some rough holes here and there, but I recovered pretty well,” Griffin said. “I’d say my putting was pretty good today, compared to other days.”

That score at Cedar Pointe gives Griffin positive momentum heading into the final stretch before the postseason.

“I’d like to get a little lower, but we still have time to get fine-tuned before regionals,” Griffin said. “I’m ready to make a good state run this year.”

Sporrer stepped up with the best round of her career for Nevada. She shot a 91 with a 46 on the front and 45 on the back to place third.

“I’ve been hitting my driver a lot better,” Sporrer said. “I’ve also been doing a lot better on my chipping, too.”

Kelby Rewerts took seventh overall for the Cubs with a 97. She carded a 52 on the front and a 45 on the back.

“She didn’t have her ‘A’ game, she’ll admit that, but still kept it in the 90s,” Lawler said. “That’s a good off-day.”

Caroline Ausman completed Nevada’s scoring with a 117. Ausman had nine-hole rounds of 62 and 55.

Grace Cahill also competed for the Cubs. Cahill scored a 123 with a 62 on the front and a 61 on the back.

Defending Class 3A state champion Britta Snyder easily won medalist honors after shooting a two-under-par 70. The Tigers’ Eden Bruner and Roland-Story’s Kate Rahfeldt tied for fourth with a 92, and South Hamilton’s Krista Swenson took sixth with a 96.

North Polk’s Nora Aschoff placed eighth with a 102, Roland-Story’s Allisyn Coghlan took ninth with a 103 and Gilbert’s Monique Nespor finished 10th with a 104. Roland-Story’s Alayna Ringsby and Greene County’s Ellie Madson tied for 11th after each carding a 105 to round out the all-conference performers.

Final team scores (18 holes): 1. Gilbert 375, 2. Nevada 391, 3. Roland-Story 407, 4. South Hamilton 425, 5. PCM 436, 6. North Polk 481, 7. Greene County 488.

Nevada (391) - Emma Griffin 43-43-86, Ashlynn Sporrer 46-45-91, Kelby Rewerts 52-45-97, Caroline Ausman 62-55-117, Grace Cahill 62-61-123.

All-HOIC individuals: 1. Britta Snyder (G), 70; 2. Emma Griffin (N), 86, 3. Ashlynn Sporrer (N), 91; 4. (tie) Katlyn Rahfeldt (RS) and Eden Bruner (G), 92; 6. Krista Swenson (SH), 96; 7. Kelby Rewerts (N), 97; 8. Nora Aschoff (NP), 102, 9. Allisyn Coghlan (RS), 103, 10. Monique Nespor (G), 104; 11. (tie) Alayna Ringsby (RS) and Ellie Madson (GC), 105.