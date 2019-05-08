All three games of the baseball series between Nebraska and Michigan at Hawks Field, May 16-18, will be televised on the Big Ten Network as the TV wildcard selections for the final weekend of the regular season. As a result, the start times for the first two games of the series will be changed from the originally scheduled times.

The series opener on Thursday, May 16 will begin at 7:30 p.m. (CT). The game on Friday, May 17 will start at 8 p.m. (CT). The regular-season finale between the Huskers and Wolverines is still scheduled for Saturday, May 18 at 2 p.m. (CT).

Updated Schedule for Nebraska-Michigan Series

Thursday, May 16 – 7:30 p.m. CT (Big Ten Network)

Friday, May 17 – 8 p.m. CT (Big Ten Network)

Saturday, May 18 – 2 p.m. CT (Big Ten Network)