Jose Soriano walked the first hitter he faced on four pitches to start Friday’s game.

A season ago, something like that might lead to a short night for Soriano.

Instead, he showed the maturity that has been seen all season.

Soriano and Robinson Pina combined on a five-hitter as the Burlington Bees won, 5-2, over the West Michigan Whitecaps in Friday’s Class A Midwest League game at Community Field.

The Bees (17-11) kept pace with Quad Cities and Kane County in the three-way tie for the Western Division lead.

Soriano, a 20-year-old who is ranked the No. 10 prospect in the Los Angeles Angels’ organization by Baseball America, was 1-6 with a 4.47 earned run average last season. He averaged 3.2 innings per start, with 35 walks in 46 innings.

Soriano (2-2) has a 2.05 ERA this season. He walked three and struck out five in five innings in this game, allowing just two hits.

What has impressed Bees manager Jack Howell is the way Soriano gets out of any trouble.

Howell pointed to the fifth inning, when Soriano walked Nick Ames to open the inning, then hit Sam McMillan with a pitch.

Soriano got Chris Proctor to ground into a fielder’s choice. Then, after Parker Meadows hit a sacrifice fly for West Michigan’s first run of the game, Soriano struck out Avery Tuck to end the inning.

“When he starts to struggle a little, it doesn’t keep piling on, from bad to worse,” Howell said. “He has a way to battle through it. That (inning) would have just escalated to where he would have had a hard time getting out of it.”

Howell also acknowledged the first inning, when Soriano walked Jose King to start the game. King was thrown out stealing, one of three base runners thrown out by Bees catcher Harrison Wenson in the game, then Soriano struck out Winceel Perez and got Jordan Pearce to ground out to end the inning.

Howell said last year, with the short outings planned for Soriano, his exit would have come a little earlier with a rough start. Instead, Soriano was up to 85 pitches for this game, and left after five innings.

Pina, who got his first save, went four innings, allowing three hits and striking out four.

The Bees reduced their team ERA to 2.55.

“Pitching has been good,” Howell said. “You really feel it. It just gives you energy — not every inning from an offensive standpoint is a panic. You think, ‘Boy, if we could get a few across, you feel good.’ Nothing is really comfortable, but it’s sure really different knowing that you’re going to get a good performance.”

The Bees got a four-run second inning for control of the game. Connor Fitzsimons and Livan Soto had run-scoring singles, and D.C. Arendas drove in a run with a triple. Wenson scored on a throwing error.

Another Whitecap error allowed Francisco Del Valle to score in the fifth inning.

NOTES: Soto suffered what appeared to be an ankle injury in the third inning after tagging Meadows out on a steal attempt. Soto had to be helped from the field, favoring his right ankle. Howell said he didn’t have a definitive injury report on Soto after the game. “I don’t think it’s too serious, but I don’t know for sure,” he said. “They didn’t take him for X-rays or anything.” Soto is ranked as the Angels’ No. 25 prospect by Baseball America. … Wenson threw out King twice on stolen base attempts, and also caught Meadows.

ON DECK: The two teams play a 5 p.m. game Saturday. Burlington’s Cole Duensing (2-1, 2.11 ERA faces West Michigan’s Wilkel Hernandez (2-2, 4.34).