Southeastern Community College battled through the consolation bracket and made it to the championship round, but Indian Hills claimed the prize in the NJCAA Region XI softball tournament at Marshalltown Saturday afternoon.

Indian Hills ousted the Blackhawks, 4-0, to win the region championship. Earlier Saturday, SCC eliminated Iowa Western, 5-2. Iowa Western finished at 33-24.

Indian Hills pitcher Alexis Groet allowed just two SCC hits — singles by Veronica Coghlan and Katie Price. Brooke Snider led the Warriors with a two-run homer and a single in three trips to the plate. Jaylie Reints hit a solo homer and Alexis Westercamp drove in the other Warrior run.

Lara Pence (10-6) was the losing pitcher.

Against Iowa Western, SCC scored all five of its runs in the fifth inning. Trailing 2-0, Ashley Rosado singled and scored on Heather Geiger's triple. Chayse Lowney drove Geiger home with a double. Taylor Pottorff was hit by a pitch and Izzy Collins singled to load the bases. Sadie Smithburg doubled two runs home and Pence's squeeze play brought the fifth run home.

Lowney, Collins and Smithburg each finished with a single and a double. Alyssa Maldonado hit a solo home run for Iowa Western.

Rosado (9-8) was the winning pitcher and Sydney Reamer (10-5) took the loss.

SCC ended its season at 32-20.

Indian Hills (38-16) will host the Region 16 winner for the District J championship and a berth in the national tournament.

SPALDING 6, IOWA WESLEYAN 4: Avery Morris's two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning gave Spalding the win over Iowa Wesleyan in the consolation bracket of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament at Fulton, Missouri.

Spalding took a 4-0 lead in the second inning, but the Tigers battled back. In the top of the third, Emmy Rodriguez ripped a solo home run, Alex Eyman doubled Kayla Ford home and Eyman soon scored on a passed ball. Iowa Wesleyan tied the score in the fifth on McKena Woolery's RBI-single.

Olivia Carter was the winning pitcher. Morgan Christner (17-5) suffered the loss, giving up six earned runs on 11 hits and no walks. She struck out four in seven and two-thirds innings.

Iowa Wesleyan ended its season at 26-11.

SLIAC HONORS CHRISTNER: Iowa Wesleyan University junior Morgan Christner was named Pitcher of the Year by the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Joining Christner on the all-conference first team is Iowa Wesleyan outfielder Kayla Ford. IWU's Alex Eyman was named to the third team as an infielder and Lara Needham was named to the league's All-Sportsmanship Team.

SANDBURG 9-6, BLACK HAWK 1-1: Madison Benge of Stronghurst, Illinois, and Burlington's Emily Bloomer helped Carl Sandburg College make history. The Chargers swept Black Hawk at Galesburg, Illinois, and won their first-ever Arrowhead Conference softball championship.

In the first game, Benge went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI and pitched a complete game. She gave up one earned run on five hits, striking out three. In the second game, Benge hit a two-out single to score Bloomer in the first inning. In the second, Bloomer and Erin Flairty each delivered two-out RBI-singles in a three-run inning.

TRACK AND FIELD

VANCIL AIDS SCOTS: Former West Central High School athlete Zach Vancil anchored two winning relay teams for Monmouth College in its own Fighting Scots Invitational at Monmouth, Illinois.

The Scots' 4x100 relay team of Kaleb Leafers, Stone Darrow, Darius Williams and Vancil won in 42.43 seconds, .06 better than Lincoln College. Darrow, Alex Cutright, Alexander Brock and Vancil won the 4x400 in 3:24.41, over a second faster than runner-up Grinnell.

Vancil finished fourth in the 200-meter dash in 22.69 seconds.

Monmouth swept both team championships, the men's with 243 points and the women's with 205 points. There were eight men's and seven women's teams competing.