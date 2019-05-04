Nick Hagen's can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

The former Burlington High School all-state baseball catcher is feeling the effects of years spent squatting behind home plate, digging pitches out of the dirt, trying to throw out runners on the base paths.

Hagen's knees ache, his shoulder is gone, thrown out from so many repetitive throws through the years. And his confidence is shot, a bi-product of years of baseball and pent-up frustration from an injury-plagued season.

Hagen, a sophomore on the Marshalltown Community College baseball team, can see the light at the end of the tunnel, and it's not all bad.

Hagen, who has loved the sport since he started playing it 15 years ago, has mixed emotions about the end of his baseball career. When you've loved something for as long as he has baseball, it can be hard to let go. But his body tells him it's time to hang up the glove and cleats and head to Western Illinois University in Macomb to complete work on his degree in business.

Marshalltown (12-17 overall, 9-13 Region XI Division I) plays in the Region XI Tournament May 10-12 in Centerville.

And then, more likely than not, Hagen will hang up his cleats for the final time.

Ready or not, Hagen can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

"It's been just and up and down season. We haven't done as well as we wanted to as a team, but we've improved and we're making strides," Hagen said. "I just haven't been real consistent this year. I hurt my arm early in the season and haven't caught much this season. I have taken on the role of designated hitter. I have a lot of tenderness in my shoulder, kind of like swimmer's shoulder. I caught maybe 10 games this season. It's frustrating because it's my last season and it hasn't gone the way I wanted it to go. Right now I'm just trying to do what I can to help the team."

Hagen had a season to remember as a senior at Burlington High School. He earned Class 4A second team all-state honors after batting .407 with eight doubles, three triples and eight home runs and driving in 34 runs. The Grayhounds went 13-24 that season, but nearly upset North Scott in a substate game, falling 8-7 in a wild, see-saw affair.

"The biggest thing I learned at Burlington was to focus on every single play. You have to be mentally into the game and ready to play," Hagen said. "Throughout high school I was a pretty good player. My senior year — that was probably one of the best teams we had. I just tried to contribute to the team as best I could. It was a lot of fun. When you are successful, baseball is fun. But you've got to be strong when it's not."

In his 24 games this season, Hagen is hitting .243 with four doubles and three homes runs, has driven in 16 runs and scored 12 runs. In Region XI play, Hagen has hit .321 with two doubles and two home runs, driven in nine runs and scored eight runs in 10 games.

Hagen said the team practices long hours during the fall, but that is shortened considerably during the season.

"In the fall we usually get to the field around 12:30 or so and we are there until like 5:15, 5:30. It's a long day for us. We probably spend four hours practicing and the rest of the time setting up and tearing down," Hagen said. "Now that we are in season, practices are like a couple hours a day. We are constantly out there trying to get better every day."

Hagen's baseball career, which began when he started Little League at age five, is down to its final handful of games. But Hagen is ready to set the wheels in motion for his post-baseball life. He can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

"I'm going to get my bachelors degree and then take over my Dad's business when he is ready to retire," Hagen said of his father, Blake, who owns Midwest Vinyl Products. "I worked full-time there last summer. My free time will be tremendous because baseball takes up so much time during the day. I thought about continuing to play, but it's just hasn't been as much fun, especially with the shoulder injury. It's frustrating, but we'll see how things fall into place here."