Cole Duensing drifted toward third base as a line drive headed into what looked like an opening in front of left fielder Francisco Del Valle in a game at Community Field earlier in the season.

When Del Valle made a diving catch, Duensing pointed his way and pumped his fist in celebration.

It’s that kind of enthusiasm that has impressed Burlington Bees manager Jack Howell early in the Class A Midwest League season, and it’s easy to see why it emerges from Duensing, a right-handed starter who is off to a strong start this season after his recent struggles.

Duensing, 20, is 2-1 with a 2.11 earned run average in five games this season. He has started four games, striking out 20 in 21 ⅓ innings.

Duensing is coming off his best outing of the season. He allowed just one hit while striking out seven in five shutout innings in the Bees’ 8-6 win at Wisconsin on Saturday.

“I feel good about what I’ve done so far,” Duensing said. “There’s still some things to work on, improve upon, no doubt. But I’m happy where I am, happy where things are going.”

Duensing was a sixth-round pick in the 2016 Major League Baseball draft out of Blue Valley High School in Overland Park, Kan. He went 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA that season for the Los Angeles Angels’ Arizona League team, then started 2017 with an 0-1 record and a 3.12 ERA at Arizona.

But Duensing struggled once he got to the Angels’ Pioneer League in Orem. He was 3-5 with a 10.74 ERA, with opposing hitters posting a .307 batting average against him.

His numbers weren’t better last season — Duensing was 0-10 with a 10.32 ERA, with opponents batting .381 against him.

But he closed last season by only giving up one hit in 4 ⅓ shutout innings in his final appearance, and that stretch of success has continued into this season.

“I’ve learned a lot of things the last couple of years,” Duensing said. “Mainly overcoming adversity, how to handle things, how you come to the ballpark every day. Just little things about how to be professional, how to go about your business.

“There were some tough days, definitely. It was a long stretch of adversity. I like to think I’m more prepared than a lot of people to face it. I think it’s more of a blessing than a burden, now that I’m passed that.”

What Duensing learned was simple — just how to make pitches in the right spot.

“I learned it pretty fast when balls started getting hit off me,” he said, laughing. “I’d like to think I’ve come a long way since then.”

“What I like the most out of him is his intensity,” Howell said. “Whether he’s striking people out, getting outs, you can see that intensity. And I think that’s been good. It shows that it means a lot. It shows that he’s out to prove he’s back at it.”

“Yeah, he’s young, age-wise, but he’s been around two or three years. These guys know that. They know that, even though they’re young, that they’re out there now for a full season, and it’s a chance to show what he can do.”

“It’s his consistency, explosive delivery,” Bees pitching coach Jonathan Van Eaton said. “He’s had an up-and-down (career) thus far, but he’s pretty consistent with what he does now.

“He believes he should be out there. He’s pitching like it.”

Duensing realizes he has a new opportunity in his first year at the full-season Class A level.

“I’m thrilled to be here with these guys,” he said. “It’s a lot better than being in expanded spring training.

“I’m very confident right now.”

It’s that confidence that Howell likes to see.

“I’ve been impressed,” Howell said. “I think he’s going to be good. He’s got some intensity, and I like that.”

GROUND RULES

Community Field is a ballpark without a lot of quirks.

But do you know the ground rules?

• Behind home plate: Any batted or thrown ball which goes above the break is dead.

• Dugouts: Any batted or thrown ball which hits the concrete lip or guard rails in front of the dugout is in play. Any batted or thrown ball which goes into the dugout, hits the facing of either dugout or the netting directly above the dugout is a dead ball.

Players may lean into the dugout to make a catch, but may not elevate themselves on the concrete lip or steps to make a play.

The concrete pads extending from the dugout to the home plate side are considered part of the dugout, and all rules relevant to the dugout apply to them.

• Third base foul area: Any thrown or batted ball which hits the nets is in play, unless the ball becomes caught in the net.

• First base foul area: Any thrown or batted ball which hits a field exit gate, or the concrete wall is in play. Any thrown or batted ball which hits the netting above the concrete wall is dead.

• Bullpens: Batted or thrown balls entering the bullpen areas are in play. Book rules apply.

• Tarp: If a ball bounces off the tarp it is in play. If a ball becomes lodged in the tarp it is dead. Players may lean on the tarp to make a play, but may not elevate themselves onto the tarp to make a play.

• Outfield fences: The batter’s eye, the left-field second-tier billboard signs, as well as the single billboard signs attached to the left and right field light standards, are all recessed. Any batted ball which hits them on the fly is a home run. The second tier of billboard signs in right field are stacked on the lower level. Any batted or thrown ball hitting against them is in play.

• Scoreboard: The scoreboard is recessed. Any batted ball hitting the scoreboard on the fly is a home run.

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Record: 2-5

Batting average: .170

ERA: 2.35

Notes: The Bees ran into Kane County, which leads the Midwest League in ERA (2.06) and WHIP (1.08). Burlington had just one unearned run in the first two games of the three-game series. ... Burlington's pitchers struck out 74 hitters in 65 innings. ... Kevin Maitan, hitting .169 overall, hit .292 for the week. ... Gleyvin Pineda hit .357 for the week. ... Bees' starting pitchers had a 2.90 ERA for the week, while the relievers were at 1.85.

THE WEEK AHEAD

• South Bend (6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. Thursday) — After a day off on Monday, the Bees begin a two-week stretch of facing Eastern Division teams. It starts with South Bend, a Chicago Cubs affiliate. Pitcher Brailyn Marquez is the No. 3-ranked prospect in the Cubs' organization. Outfielder Cole Roederer is ranked No. 5.

• West Michigan (6:30 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday) — The Whitecaps, a Detroit Tigers affiliate, come to Community Field for three games. Outfielder Parker Meadows is the No. 9 prospect in the organization. Lance Parrish, an eight-time All-Star with the Tigers in his major league career, is the manager.

ALUMNI REPORT

• Luis Madero (2018) was promoted to Double-A Mobile. Madero was 1-0 with a 1.15 ERA in four games at High-A Inland Empire.

• Brandon Marsh (2018) drove in the only run in Mobile's 1-0 win over Pensacola on Tuesday. Jeremy Beasley (2018) struck out five in five shutout innings to get the win.

• Isaac Mattson (2018) has struck out 20 in 12 1/3 innings of relief at Inland Empire. Mattson has a 1.05 WHIP and batters are hitting just .128 against him.

• Jorge Tavarez (2018) has struck out 21 in 14 innings at Inland Empire. He has a 1.29 ERA.