CARROLL - The Ballard boys’ tennis team coasted to an 8-3 victory over Kuemper Catholic Friday in Carroll.

The Bombers, ranked No. 4 in Class 1A, improved to 11-1 by winning 5 of 6 singles matches and earning three more victories in doubles play.

Chase Winterboer and Nathan Wuestenberg both scored 6-0, 6-0 sweeps in the No. 4 and No. 6 singles matches for Ballard. Winterboer defeated Carter Soppe and Wuestenberg downed Blake Pottebaum.

Max Olsan picked up 6-1 and 6-0 victories over Kuemper’s Luke Hicks in the No. 2 match and Alex Upah gave Ballard 6-0 and 6-1 wins over Paul Ching in the No. 5 match. Seth Wohlgemuth won a thriller in the No. 3 match for the Bombers, earning a 7-6 win in the first set, then coming back from a 6-4 loss in the second to take the ultimate tiebreaker by a 10-5 score over Karter Lein.

Caleb Hamerlinck suffered a tough loss to Kuemper’s Sam Janssen in the No. 1 match. Hamerlinck won the first set, 6-2, lost the second, 6-4, then dropped the ultimate tiebreaker by a 10-7 decision.

Hamerlinck rebounded to team with Olsan to win the No. 1 doubles match over Hicks and Lein, 6-1 and 6-2. Logan Gogerty and Carter Harms won the No. 3 match over Ching and Pottebaum, 6-3 and 6-2.

Josh Clinton and Ryan Carlin were victorious in the No. 5 doubles match for Ballard. The Bomber team pulled off decisive 6-0 and 6-1 wins over the Knight team of Jared Craig and Jared Hausman.

Ballard 8, Kuemper Catholic 3

Singles: 1. Sam Janssen (KC) defeated Caleb Hamerlinck (B); 2-6, 6-4, 10-7. 2. Max Olsan (B) defeated Luke Hicks (KC); 6-1, 6-0. 3. Seth Wohlgemuth (B) defeated Karter Lein (KC); 7-6, 4-6, 10-5. 4. Chase Winterboer (B) defeated Carter Soppe (KC); 6-0, 6-0. 5. Alex Upah (B) defeated Paul Ching (KC); 6-0, 6-1. 6. Nathan Wuestenberg (B) defeated Blake Pottebaum (KC); 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: 1. Hamerlinck and Olsan (B) defeated Hicks and Lein (KC); 6-1, 6-2. 2. Janssen and Soppe (KC) defeated Wohlgemuth and Winterboer (B); 6-4, 7-6. 3. Logan Gogerty and Carter Harms (B) defeated Ching and Pottebaum (KC); 6-3, 6-2. 4. Will Paugh and Gabe Pettitt (KC) defeated Upah and Joe Fletcher (B); 4-6, 6-4, 10-3. 5. Josh Clinton and Ryan Carlin (B) defeated Jared Hausman and Jared Craig (KC); 6-0, 6-1.

IOWA FALLS - Ballard got pushed in a few matches by Iowa Falls-Alden April 25, but the Bombers still rolled to a decisive 8-1 victory at Iowa Falls.

Ballard went 5-1 in singles play, and swept all three doubles matches to pick up its 10th victory of the season.

In singles competition, Caleb Hamerlinck earned a 10-5 victory in the No. 1 match over Iowa Falls-Alden’s Saul Sanchez, Max Olsan breezed to a 10-2 win over the Cadets’ Alex Geitz in the No. 2 match and Alex Upah won the No. 3 match over Owen Kinnetz, 10-6. Carter Harms delivered a 10-6 win over Nolan Frohwein in the No. 5 match and Josh Clinton edged Nic Warrington in the No. 6 match for Ballard, 10-8.

Logan Gogerty nearly gave Ballard a clean sweep, but lost an 11-10 heartbreaker to Dawson Hadwiger in the No. 4 match.

Hamerlinck and Seth Wohlgemuth won the No. 1 doubles match over Iowa Falls-Alden’s team of Geitz and Kinnetz and Olsan and Chase Winterboer were victorious in the No. 2 match over the Cadet tandem of Sanchez and Hadwiger. Both Bomber teams prevailed by a 10-5 score.

In the No. 3 doubles match, Ballard’s Nathan Wuestenberg and Joe Fletcher earned a tough 10-8 win over the Cadet team of Frohwein and Warrington.

Ballard 8, Iowa Falls-Alden 1

Singles: 1. Caleb Hamerlinck (B) defeated Saul Sanchez (IFA); 10-5. 2. Max Olsan (B) defeated Alex Geitz (IFA); 10-2. 3. Alex Upah (B) defeated Owen Kinnetz (IFA); 10-6. 4. Dawson Hadwiger (IFA) defeated Logan Gogerty (B); 11-10. 5. Carter Harms (B) defeated Nolan Frohwein (IFA); 10-6. 6. Josh Clinton (B) defeated Nic Warrington (IFA); 10-8.

Doubles: 1. Hamerlinck and Wohlgemuth (B) defeated Geitz and Kinnetz (IFA); 10-5. 2. Olsan and Winterboer (B) defeated Sanchez and Hadwiger (IFA); 10-5. 3. Nathan Wuestenberg and Joe Fletcher (B) defeated Frohwein and Warrington (IFA); 10-8.

HUXLEY - Ballard delivered a big statement with a 6-5 victory over Boone in boys’ tennis April 23 on senior night in Huxley.

Ballard used a strong start in both singles and doubles play to improve to 9-1 on the season. The win was the ninth in a row for the Bombers since dropping their season opener at Pella, and it also gave them their first victory over the Toreadors since Matt Fjelland took over as head coach of the program in 2007.

“I think it’s a pretty big win for us,” Ballard senior Max Olsan said. “We haven’t beaten Boone I think since Fjelland’s been the coach. Coming in as freshmen I think we all thought we could, we just had to work hard. For it to be senior night and for us to get the win is pretty rewarding.”

The key win for Ballard came in the No. 3 singles match.

Seth Wohlgemuth won his opening set over Boone’s Nick Rose by a 6-3 score. But Rose forced an ultimate tiebreaker with a 6-2 triumph in the second set.

Wohlgemuth had been in several ultimate tiebreakers before with mixed results. This time he got on his game at the right time, earning a critical 10-4 victory for his team.

“I’m kind of used to the ultimate tiebreakers now because I’ve had it so many times,” Wohlgemuth said. “I’ve lost, I think, three of the five tiebreakers I’ve had, so getting that win feels pretty good.”

Olsan rolled past Boone’s Joe Zehr in straight sets during the No. 2 match, 6-0 and 6-2. He later teamed with Caleb Hamerlinck to take the No. 1 doubles match over the Toreadors’ Connor Patterson and Jacob Sterenberg, 6-0 and 6-2.

“I played really well,” Olsan said. “My serve was going in pretty good.”

Hamerlinck won the No. 1 singles match over Patterson.

Hamerlinck started slow in the first set against Patterson. But he surged late to win by a 6-3 score.

Hamerlinck carried that momentum over into the second set, cruising to a 6-0 shutout victory.

“I got the nerves out a little bit, then just played from there,” Hamerlinck said. “Even though I may be down, I always know there’s a chance to come back and I can turn it around.”

Chase Winterboer swept Boone’s Brandon Rouse by 6-3 and 6-0 scores in the No. 4 singles match for Ballard.

The Bombers’ other doubles victory came in the No. 2 match. Wohlgemuth and Winterboer teamed to topple Rose and Rouse with ease, 6-0 and 6-1.

Boone made sure Ballard had to sweat things out by winning two barnburners to close out the meet.

In the No. 4 doubles match, the Toreadors’ Ben Craven and Tate Sandvig won an exciting 12-10 ultimate tiebreaker over Ballard’s Carter Harms and Logan Gogerty. Harms and Gogerty had won the first set by a 6-4 score, but Craven and Sandvig returned the favor by a 6-3 margin in the second set to set up the ultimate tiebreaker.

Ballard’s No. 5 team of Nathan Wuestenberg and Peyton Culp also fell by ultimate tiebreaker to Boone’s Mason Neely and Ryan Hulse.

Wuestenberg and Culp pulled off a 6-4 win in the first set, but Neely and Hulse took the second by a 6-3 score. Neely and Hulse then took the ultimate tiebreaker by a 10-5 score.

Ballard 6, Boone 5

Singles: 1. Caleb Hamerlinck (Ballard) defeated Connor Patterson (Boone); 6-3, 6-0. 2. Max Olsan (Ballard) defeated Joe Zehr (Boone); 6-0, 6-2. 3. Seth Wohlgemuth (Ballard) defeated Nick Rose (Boone); 6-3, 2-6, 10-4. 4. Chase Winterboer (Ballard) defeated Brandon Rouse (Boone); 6-3, 6-0. 5. Ben Craven (Boone) defeated Alex Upah (Ballard); 6-0, 6-1. 6. Jacob Sterenberg (Boone) defeated Carter Harms (Ballard); 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: 1. Hamerlinck and Olsan (Ballard) defeated Patterson and Sterenberg (Boone); 6-0, 6-2. 2. Wohlgemuth and Winterboer (Ballard) defeated Rose and Rouse (Boone); 6-0, 6-1. 3. Zehr and Marcus McPartland (Boone) defeated Upah and Kyler Watson (Ballard); 6-4, 6-4. 4. Craven and Tate Sandvig (Boone) defeated Harms and Logan Gogerty (Ballard); 4-6, 6-3, 12-10. 5. Mason Neely and Ryan Hulse (Boone) defeated Nathan Wuestenberg and Peyton Culp (Ballard); 6-4, 3-6, 10-5.