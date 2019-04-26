Nebraska City have won three straight games behind the arms of the pitching staff, who have allowed one run in three contest.

Dillon Roe won his second game on the year against Falls City, as the Pioneer’s won 5-0 to improve to 8 and 7 on the season on Thursday, April 25, at Steinhart Park.



Kolt Davis, who finished the game with three RBI, scored Clay Stovall in the bottom of the second. Eli Southard hit a line drive single to score Quinton Holman and NC led 2-0.



With the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth, Davis hit a two RBI single and the Pioneers had a 5-0 advantage.



Stovall came in for relief efforts to get the save.

Roe tossed four innings and allowed one hit while striking out five. Stovall threw three innings and gave up one hit while striking out six.



Brayden Betts went 2-for-4 with a single, double and one run scored; Stovall, double; Tyler Levy, two singles; Bryce Levy and Trent Fahey, each with a double; Holman, single.

Nebraska City scored five runs on 11 hits.



NC 4 Crete 1

The Pioneer baseball unit got a solid pitching performance from Jacob Shannon, who threw six innings of ball and allowed five hits and one run while striking out five, during a 4-1 victory over Crete on Tuesday, April 23, at Crete.



Tyler Levy got things started with a lead off bunt single in the first. Brayden Betts ripped an RBI line-drive single to center and the Pioneers led 1-0.



Nebraska City added a run in top half of the fifth when Eli Southard stole home and NC had a 2-0 advantage.



Southard came through again when he hit an RBI single that scored Tyler Levy in the sixth.



Leading 3-1 in the seventh, Quinton Holman singled to left field to score Ethan Dierberger.

In the bottom of the seventh, Holman came in for relief duties, and with two outs, Holman struck out the final hitter to get the save.

Tyler Levy was 2-for-3 on the day and scored twice. Southard, Max Chaney, Betts, Kolt Davis, Holman and Bryce Levy, each had hits.



Nebraska City scored four runs on eight hits and committed two errors. Crete scored one run on five hits.

NC JV 12 Crete JV 5



The Pioneer JV team downed Crete 12-5 on Tuesday, April 30, to improve their record to 8 and 3 on the year.



Quinton Holman was 3-for-4 with a single, double and two RBI.

Ethan Dierberger had two singles; Adam Dia, Dillon Roe, Kade Davis and Colby Hoback, each had hits.



Zach Tesarek had a triple and score on four separate occasions.

Brayden Betts earned the win. Betts threw three innings and allowed two hits and no earned runs while striking out seven. Leighton Whipple struck out five in three innings of work.



Nebraska City will be at home on Monday, April 29, to face DC West.



