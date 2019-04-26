With pockets of rain and gusts of wind that sent golf balls into an existential crisis, it wasn’t an easy day on the green for anyone. The Jayettes wings were weighed down for a time, but like a phoenix, rose stronger in the end, playing a complete 18 at the Woodward Golf & Country Club on Thursday, April 25.

It was a particularly strong day for Perry’s Delaney Eiteman. She has led the team week to week but on Thursday, added a bronze finish to her portfolio with 100 strokes on the afternoon. She struggled on the front nine with 54 swings but turned things around with the best score on the back half among the 42 girls attending from seven schools, tying with overall leader Cierra DeHoet from Woodward-Granger.

Perry head coach Joel Happel said he was very happy with the work Eiteman put in and was further impressed by the team as a whole turning their performance around all factors considered.

The rest of the course too kind to Perry, as the team placed seventh overall. But like with Eiteman, there was a marked improvement on the last half of the course. Bryce Eastman laid claim to the greatest improvement from one half to the other. Her 67 strokes on the front nine were among the highest on the afternoon but then dropped down to 57 for a ten stroke improvement.

Every Jayette improved from one half to the other, with MaryLou Ledesma, Ainsley Marburger, and Jayna Kenney holding a five-stroke margin of improvement. Macy Kilmer was not far behind, improving by four strokes as well. Despite the low team ranking, Perry was the only team to have all of its members to decrease their scores.

In the end, ADM grabbed first place followed by Ballard and Ogden making use of well-rounded rosters instead of high placements as ADM’s highest individual place was Liv Rickert in fourth and Ballard’s Lauren Smith tied for third.

Perry will next host a varsity meet on Thursday, May 2 at the Perry Golf & Country Club at 4 p.m.