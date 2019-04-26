See how ISU and local prep participants fare

DRAKE RELAYS FRIDAY RESULTS

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

100 prelim - 1. Bernard Bell Jr., Ames, 10.67*

1600 - 1. Urbandale, 3:28.33; 12. Ames (Tamin Lipsey, Bell Jr. Jared Braun, Garang Akok), 3:37.14

Long jump - 1. Parker Kiewiet, Dike-New Hartford, 22-8; 3. Tamin Lipsey, Ames, 22-3.25



4x200 - 1. West Des Moines, Valley, 1:27.76; 16. Nevada (Caeden DaSilva, Sam Abraham, Jakob Strotman, Joven Nelson), 1:31.05

800 - 1. Joe Schaefer, Johnston, 1:54.13; 2. Aniey Akok, Ames, 1:55.52

100 final - 1. Ardell Inlay, Sioux City East, 10.88; 3. Bernard Bell Jr., Ames, 10.91

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

100 hurdles prelim - 1.Peyton Steva, Iowa City West, 14.33; 17. Hope Morken, Ames, 17.57; 22. Jewels Buss, Ames, 15.97

100 prelim - 1. Kerris Roberts, Waterloo East, 11.74; 13. Bianca Sorrentino, Ames, 12.68

Sprint medley - 1. Davenport Assumption, 1:46.90; 20. Ames (Genesee Diggins-Kennedy, Morken, Sorrentino, Hannah Buckels), 1:54.29

High jump - 1. Miracle Ailes, Keokuk, 5-8; 6. Lauryn Hill, Colo-NESCO, 5-4; 7. Haleigh Hadley, Gilbert, 5-4.



4x200 - 1. Waukee, 1:42.45; 15. Ames (Buckels, Sorrentino, Morken, Diggins-Kennedy), 1:46.39

COLLEGE MEN

Javelin - 17. Blake Hughes, ISU, 52.79

110 hurdles - 2. Mason Weh, ISU, 13.90*, 6. Logan Schneider, ISU, 14.07*

400 hurdles - 1. Eric Fogltanz, ISU, 50.98, 2. Weh, ISU, 51.37

COLLEGE WOMEN

Long jump - 19. Ericka Furbeck, ISU, 5.69

100 hurdles - 1. Keira Christie-Galloway, ISU, 13.09*

400 hurdles - 10. Emma Whigam, ISU, 1:00.89

- * Denotes finals qualifier