The Perry boys golf team hit the links again on their home course for the Witmer Dunphy Coed tournament hosting North Polk, Gilbert, and West Central Valley.

As has become routine, sophomore Zach Darr led the Bluejays shooting 59 on the out, scoring 23 over par. North Polk junior Andrew Vincent grabbed gold at 5 over par and Gilbert freshman Spencer Clatt held silver one stroke behind.

Perry head coach Adam Kealhofer said that continuing to host meets has helped the Bluejays to improve overall, as evidenced by the team score dropping the season average. Entering the event, the Bluejays had averaged 271 strokes as a team. Perry turned in a total of 264 on the nine-hole course.

“They’ve been coming out on the weekend to play,” Kealhofer said. “I came out here last week and there were two or three [golfers] out here playing on their own, which is going to help more than I can.”

Though the scores were higher than its visiting opponents, Monday marked individual improvement. Dalton Scott carded a 63, under his average of 66. Isaac Noble finished at 67, again beneath his average of 71. Sebastian Hernandez was also two strokes below his 77 stroke average.

All told, the combined Bluejays score took third place, while Gilbert (175) and North Polk (179) finished in first and second respectively. WCV did not qualify for placement with only three submitted player scores.

Perry’s next event is on Tuesday, April 30 traveling to a varsity meet in Ogden at 4 p.m.