HUXLEY - Collins-Maxwell earned eight top-three finishes, placing third in Class B, and Ballard took fourth in Class A after winning two events at the Ballard Classic boys’ track meet April 16 in Huxley.

Collins-Maxwell won one event, took second four times and added three bronze medals to score 93 points. Roland-Story racked up an impressive 206 points to win the Class B team championship and South Hamilton was second out of five teams with 160 points.

Kyle Vanderwal took first in the 3,200-meter run for Collins-Maxwell. He completed the race in 11 minutes, 18.21 seconds to easily beat Roland-Story’s Blake Lebeck’s runner-up time of 11:51.03.

Caleb Fullerton, A.J. Smith, Brett Livesay and Mitchell Bienfang were runner-up in the sprint medley relay with a 1:46.52 showing. Roland-Story won in 1:43.29.

Livesay was runner-up in the 110 high hurdles and 400 hurdles with respective times of :15.85 and 1:04.05. Smith won silver in the 200 with a :24.66 showing and also won bronze in the open 400 with a :59.43 effort.

Weston Kahler, Kayden McKinney, Daniel Klein and Mason Markley placed third in the distance medley relay with a 4:25.16 time. Smith, Bienfang, Klein and Markley also took third in the 4 X 400 after clocking in at 4:01.92.

Ballard scored 75 points to beat Dallas Center-Grimes by 16 points for fourth in Class A. Adel-Desoto-Minburn won the Class A team title with 162.5 points, Gilbert scored 142 to place second and Grinnell came in third with 126.5 points.

“Our athletes had a very good evening and continue to improve as the season progresses,” Ballard head boys’ track coach Darren Herrold said. “We had several season-best times tonight against very good competition. I am pleased with both the attitude and effort of our athletes.”

Blaine Hermann won the 100 and helped Ballard take first in the distance medley relay.

Hermann ran a season-best time of :11.48 in the 100 to beat out the :11.72 by DCG’s Rowan Collins for first. Blake Stover took sixth in the race for Ballard with a time of :12.53.

In the distance medley, Hermann was joined by Cody Wolfe, Jonah Olson and Jim Chism in running a season-best 3:58.62 to beat Gilbert’s 4:00.39 for first.

Hermann also won silver in the 200 after crossing the finish line in :23.76. Gilbert’s Tucker Hanson edged him out for first with a :23.35.

Wolfe ended up fourth in the 200 after running a :24.23.

Ashton Hermann won bronze in the 400 hurdles and Chris Lee came in third in the 3,200 for Ballard. The Bombers also placed third in the sprint medley.

Ashton completed the 400 hurdles in 1:01.84. DCG’s Ethan Wenell won in 1:01.16 and Grinnell’s Caden Christianson was second in 1:01.40.

Lee finished the 3,200 in 11:17.94 to come in behind Gilbert’s Ethan Mesenbrink and Sam Vanderpool. Connor Hill placed fifth for Ballard with a time of 11:55.53.

Ballard’s sprint medley team of Blaine Hermann, Cael Estrem, Wolfe and Nic Edwards finished in 1:44.26. Grinnell won in 1:41.66 and ADM was second in 1:42.87.

Final team scores

Class A: 1. ADM 162.5 points, 2. Gilbert 142, 3. Grinnell 126.5, 4. Ballard 75, 5. DCG 59.

Class B: 1. Roland-Story 206, 2. South Hamilton 160, 3. Collins-Maxwell 93, 4. Greene County 58, 5. North Polk 37.