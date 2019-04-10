The redshirt junior could also fill the void of fullback Sam Seonbuchner

As it has added players that fit coach Matt Campbell’s vision, the Iowa State football team has attempted to become more versatile on offense.

The latest wrinkle to the scheme, as the Cyclones try to replace the production of David Montgomery and Hakeem Butler, could see a 6-foot-7, 271-pound tight end lined up in the backfield as a lead blocker and potential pass catcher.

Dylan Soehner hasn’t necessarily been waiting in the wings the last couple seasons — he was on every special teams unit and played in power run packages — but his role could expand dramatically in 2019 now that fullback Sam Seonbuchner has exhausted his eligibility.

“Dylan has some freakish tendencies. He’s so different and unique in so many ways,” ISU tight ends coach Alex Golesh said. “At the end of the year, he was playing more reps than anybody combined on offense and special teams. He’s an invaluable guy for us just like Sam was.”

Seonbuchner was lauded as one of the most physical players on the roster a year ago. And in his fullback position — typically a thankless, but essential job that necessitates a lot of blocking — that is vital. Soehner has some of those traits, but has a different ceiling.

The physical size of Soehner is certainly one of the first things that shows up on the field. He hasn’t been involved much in the pass game because the opportunities weren’t always there — he had one catch for zero yards at Iowa — but provides lots of possibilities in 2019.

“Dylan is so intriguing because he’s different than Sam. He’s different,” offensive coordinator Tom Manning said. “He has some of the same physicality, but he’s a different body type. Dylan is a huge dude. So we’re finding different things that Dylan can do. Dylan is also a really good pass catcher. So we have to find ways to utilize him and create different edges and different gaps and things like that.”

Chase Allen and Charlie Kolar have the market cornered when it comes to lining up like a traditional tight end, but Soehner has that weapon in his arsenal too. He has the body of a tackle but played wide receiver in high school, which blends his size with an athletic skill set nicely.

“Dylan was really coming along at the end of last year in being a powerhouse in the run game,” Allen said. “He’s going to develop there as well. That’s something we’ve all got to take on our shoulders as a group because it’s fourth down and we can’t just put Sam in the game. We’ve got to muscle up and have some pride.”

In the past, the position Seonbuchner played and Soehner is expected to play has been called the ‘F’ tight end. Because ISU is experimenting with a lot of different looks and lining Soehner up in the back field, he said that moniker isn’t quite as accurate anymore.

“We’re kind of just the ‘Y’ at this point,” he said. “(The position is) more by committee. We all bring something different and it’s like we want ‘this’ guy to run ‘this’ and ‘this’ guy to run ‘this,’ kind of thing. We definitely complement each other in that way, and we’ll have to trust the coaches that they’ll have the right guy in in the right situation.”

At a position that Golesh feels like is still waiting to take the next step in producing for the offense, Golesh sees a lot of upside in Kolar and Allen building on their roles in 2019. And he knows Soehner gives the Cyclones a weapon they haven't been able to fully utilize in the first three years of Campbell’s tenure.

“(Soehner has) really developed in a big, big way,” Golesh said. “He’s transformed his body, he’s understood how to run routes. He’s 6-7 and 270 pounds. When you wrap your mind around what it’s like to run vertical routes at that size, he’s really, really come along. I’m really proud of that kid.”