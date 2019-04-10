For many high school gridiron stars across the country, there are many different paths to improving one’s game during the off-season.

As for ADM’s very own Nathan Conrad, come next season, he will have the chance to better his skills in the paradise of Honolulu Hawaii in the annual Hawaii Tiki Bowl. Set to take place in January of 2020, Conrad will spend six days bettering his skills in a tropical paradise with high school athletes from all across the United States of America.

The Hawaii Tiki Bowl is an invitation only event intended for upcoming seniors, which in this case marks the class of 2020. The Tiki Bowl committee seeks out those who they feel have the potential to play collegiate football. It is a six day event that does allow parents and other relatives to go along as well. Family members are invited and encouraged to join and travel with the athletes.

The Hawaii Tiki Bowl is an organization whose sole purpose is to offer high school and athletes and collegiate coaches the opportunity to travel to amazing destinations while participating in the sport of football. The Hawaii Tiki Bowl team has combined for over 32 years of experience in the international sports and recruiting industry.

The tentative itinerary starts on Wednesday, Jan. 1 with arrival and continues no with morning practice January 2, morning practice and evening fireworks show January 3, an island tour January 4, followed by the Tiki Bowl Game Sunday, January 5.