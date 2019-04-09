Consistency and improvement.

That in a nutshell, is what Burlington High School boys tennis coach Brian Mumm is looking for from his athletes this season.

So far, so good for the Grayhounds.

BHS had an impressive showing in the Grayhound Invitational, finishing second and crowing individual champions in seniors Drake Parks (No. 2 singles), Jon Jarvis (No. 3 singles) and Jacob Hardy (No. 4 singles).

With Cody Newman at No. 1 singles, the Grayhounds have four seniors to lead the way this season.

"I've been playing tennis for two years. I tried it out with friends and fell in love with it and wanted to try it," Parks said.

"This is my second year. My friends were out, so I decided to come out. It's a pretty fun way to start my senior year," Jarvis said.

"I'm a senior and I decided why not try something new? My dad (Dave Hardy) used to play back in the day. He always told me how fun it was. I decided to try it and I have a really fun time. It's gives me something to do on the weekends. I was going to try it last year, but I didn't get around to it. I definitely made room for it this year," Hardy said. "I surprised myself because the first meet this year didn't go my way. This meet when a lot better. I won, 6-3, in all my games. It's my first year, so it feels good to win. I didn't expect to come out here and do that."

"This is my first year of playing tennis. It's both of our first years of playing tennis. We've been practicing with each other, getting to know each other," said junior Charlie Carlson, who teamed with Hardy to take second in No 3 doubles at the Grayhound Invitational.

"I felt like our players have gotten a little bit better since last year, especially some of the upperclassmen," said Mumm, who is in his sixth season as coach. "More consistency from top to bottom. Some of the guys at our bottom are fairly decent athletes. It's there first time, so they did pretty well. When they are just learning, too, they can even get better. My goal is to keep getting better and be more consistent. I think we're getting there."

Senior Reece Wissinger has stepped up and claimed the No. 5 singles spot, while Carlson has been at No. 6 singles.

Parks and Jarvis have been playing No. 1 doubles, with Newman and Wissinger teaming up for No. 2 doubles.

The Grayhounds opened the season 1-1 in duals and will get their first taste of Mississippi Athletic Conference action this week.

As long as the Grayhounds continue to improve and show consistent play on a day-to-day basis, Mumm will be pleased with the outcome.

"Drake and Jon have been playing pretty well to start off the year. I'm pretty pleased. I always like this tournament because it's pretty early in the year and it kind of gives you an idea of where they are at. Our goal is to get better," Mumm said. "All in all, I'm happy with there we're at right now, but we want to continue to get better."

ROSTER

Seniors — Jacob Hardy, Jon Jarvis, Cody Newman, Drake Parks, Reece Wissinger. Juniors — Chad Heckenberg, Brandon Hofmann, Tyson Powers, Evan Robbins, Gage Webster, Josh Wyatt. Sophomores — Tyler Hartman, Iverson Applegate, Dayton Buehner, Tyrese Lee, Isaac Wixom.

COACHES

Head coach — Brian Mumm (sixth season).

SCHEDULE

April 12 — vs. North Scott. April 13 — at Muscatine Tournament. April 15 — vs. Keokuk. April 18 — vs. Fort Madison. April 20 — at Muscatine vs. Davenport Central and Bettendorf. April 25 — vs. Davenport North. April 26 — vs. Notre Dame-West Burlington. May 2-3 — Mississippi Athletic Conference Tournament at North Scott. May 7 — vs. Macomb.