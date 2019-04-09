Gabe Zurita scored a goal off Sturgis Thornton's pass in the second overtime to lift Notre Dame-West Burlington to a 2-1 victory over Iowa Mennonite School at Kalona Monday night.

The Nikes took the lead in the first half on a goal by Jonah Marlow, assisted by Sam Brueck. IMS tied the match in the second half. The Nikes' TJ Schramm finished with six saves.

Notre Dame-West Burlington took eight shots on goal to IMS's six.

The Nikes (5-1) play Highland at Riverside today.

DAVENPORT CENTRAL 5, BURLINGTON 0: Davenport Central blanked the Grayhounds in a Mississippi Athletic Conference match at Davenport.

Burlington goalkeeper Trevor McCannon finished with 12 saves. The Grayhounds were limited to three shots on goal.

Burlington (1-3, 1-2 MAC) plays Monday at Bettendorf.

DANVILLE-NEW LONDON 2, WAPELLO 1: Danville-New London edged the Indians in a SEI Superconference match at Wapello.

Mason Chipman and Tristan Miller scored Danville-New London's goals. Goalkeeper Levi Svoboda had five saves.

Danville-New London (4-2, 2-1 SEISC) hosts Columbus Thursday.

FORT MADISON 7, KEOKUK 3: Austin Sexton scored four goals and Brody Rung added the other three in Fort Madison's Southeast Conference win over the Chiefs at Keokuk.

Reuben Eid and AJ Nolting each had two assists for Fort Madison. Rung, Will Gager, Reiburn Turnbull and Tanner Brown each had one assist. Chance Decker had 12 saves for the Bloodhounds.

Fort Madison improved to 2-4 overall and 1-1 in the conference. The Bloodhounds host Mediapolis today.

ALDO LEOPOLD 1, NOTRE DAME 1: Aldo Leopold Middle School and Notre Dame played to a tie in a middle school "A" game.

Aldo Leopold won the "B" game, 4-2.

GIRLS SOCCER

HOLY TRINITY 9, KEOKUK 1: Holy Trinity's Claire Pothitakis scored her second hat trick of the season and led the Crusaders past Keokuk at West Point.

Taylor Boeding scored two goals for Holy Trinity and Katie Scoville, Elle Rashid, Elyse Pothitakis and Mya Lawlor each scored one goal. Elyse Pothitakis and Rashid each had an assist.

MacKenzie Northup scored Keokuk's goal on a penalty kick. The Chiefs' Abby Thompson had 26 saves.

Holy Trinity hosts Wapello Thursday. Keokuk hosts West Liberty today.

MOUNT PLEASANT 2, FAIRFIELD 1: The Southeast Conference match went to penalty kicks and the Panthers edged Fairfield.

Tied at 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Mary West, Kaela Welcher and Sydney Doak made their penalty kicks while Fairfield converted just one. Four minutes into the match, West scored to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead, but Fairfield tied it with 17:48 left in regulation.

Mount Pleasant (3-0) plays at Keokuk Thursday.

PREP SOFTBALL

WEST CENTRAL 11, MONMOUTH-ROSEVILLE 1: Mady Reid had three hits and McKenzy Ludington had three RBIs to lead the Heat to victory.

Reid was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Brynna Seitz, Carley LaFary, Payton Clark and Megan Schaley each had two hits for West Central. LaFary hit a triple. Reed, Ludington and Schaley each doubled. Reagan Spence was the winning pitcher, giving up one earned run on four hits and no walks. She struck out eight in five innings.

Losing pitcher Karliegh Ashby led Monmouth-Roseville at the plate with a single and a double in two trips.

WEST HANCOCK 4, PAYSON 3: Anna Walker singled and doubled in four at bats to lead the Titans past Payson.

Liz Walker and Reagan Eaves each drove in a run for West Hancock. Brooklyn Walker was the winning pitcher, giving up three earned runs on seven hits and a walk in seven innings. She struck out 4.

ILLINI WEST 7, LEWISTOWN 4: Ali Bliss went 3-for-5 and Gracie McDowell was 2-for-4 to lead the Chargers to victory at Lewistown, Illinois.

Sydney Shaeffer had two hits in four trips for Lewistown.

PREP BASEBALL

CPC 22, ILLINI WEST 3: Conner Bross had three singles and three RBIs in three at bats to lead Camp Point Central past Illini West at Camp Point, Illinois.

Hayden Nelson, Collin Sally, Davin Meier, Noah Strohkirch and Bryce Long each had two hits for Camp Point Central. Sally tripled and had three RBIs.

Kellen Dysert singled and homered for Illini West with two RBIs in two trips. Nick Vorhies doubled.

BOYS TENNIS

MOUNT PLEASANT 8, ND-WB 1: The Panthers won every match except No. 1 singles against Notre Dame-West Burlington at East Lake Park in Mount Pleasant.

Notre Dame-West Burlington's Travis Wills took the win at No. 1 singles, 8-4, over Corbin Broeker. Mount Pleasant won the rest of the matches.

In singles, Jaxon Hoyle defeated, Dylan McElderry, 8-4; Donny Arledge edged Cole Williams, 9-8 (4); David Nguyen beat Tyler Dameron, 8-4; Jack Schimmelpfennig defeated Riley Ruther, 8-2; and Clayton Henriksen beat Kaleb Allen, 8-4.

In doubles, Broeker and Hoyle defeated Wills and Dameron, 8-3; Arledge and Schimmelpfennig topped McElderry and Williams, 9-7; and Nguyen and Henriksen beat Ruther and Ty Hill, 8-3.

FORT MADISON 7, KEOKUK 2: The Bloodhounds won five singles matches and two doubles matches to knock off Keokuk in a Southeast Conference dual at Fort Madison.

In singles, Fort Madison's Sam Avery beat Abbott Haner, 6-4 7-6 (7-2), at No. 1. Jason Thurman topped Kaiden Stoneking, 6-0, 6-1; Vasin Thurman defeated Callum Tackes, 6-1, 6-0; Reed Fehseke topped Jared Evans, 6-0, 6-0, and Levin Sissell beat Tucker Hannan, 6-0, 5-7, 10-6.

In doubles, Fort Madison's Thurman and Thurman beat Haner and Stoneking, 6-1, 6-1, and Avery and Fehseke topped beat Tackes and Hannan, 6-1, 6-0.

Keokuk's singles win came at No. 5 when Will James defeated Bryce Workman, 6-3, 6-1. In No. 3 doubles, Keokuk's Evans and James topped Workman an Sissell, 6-3, 6-1.

GIRLS TENNIS

FORT MADISON 9, KEOKUK 0: The Bloodhounds swept the Chiefs in a Southeast Conference dual at Keokuk.

In singles, Larissa Ferrill defeated Keleigh Hall, 10-3; Lanie Kuntz beat Emma Evans, 10-0; Zoe Ramatowski swept Kierra Huddleston, 10-0; Lily Cadwallader blanked Julia de Gala, 10-0; Kirklyn Natziger topped Delaynce Billings, 10-1; and Alyse Schmidt beat Willow Carrington, 10-0.

In doubles, Ferrill and Kuntz topped Hall and Evans, 10-6; Ramatowski and Nafziger beat Huddleston and Gala, 10-0; and Cadwallader and Schmidt defeated Billings and Carrington, 10-1.

PREP GOLF

PANTHERS WIN TRIANGULAR: Mount Pleasant won a girls triangular at Flint Hills Municipal Golf Course.

The Panthers won with 201 strokes to beat Washington (226) and host Burlington (229).

Mount Pleasant's Elli Liechty was medalist with a 45. Also playing for the Panthers were Anni Liechty (47), Michal Wohlleber (55), Melody Miller (54), Grace Sheetz (62), Alex Gerling (59) and Sami Wibben (63).

Elizabeth Francis and Kirsten Walz each carded a 48 for Burlington. Other Grayhounds were Cassi Taylor (51), Elle Jones (74), Alyssa Little 56), Morgan Rachowicz (73) and Lauryn Hanson (72).

TIGERS SWEEP BEARS: New London swept Danville in a boys-girls dual meet at Deerwood golf course.

New London won the the boys dual with 186 strokes. Danville didn't have enough players for a team score. In the girls dual, New London won 212-237.

Clayton Phillips led the New London boys with a 37. He was followed by Tyler Henecke (46), Gabe Carter (54), Wyatt Haes (54), Ethan Streeter (49) and Dustin Nehring (57). Danville was led by Taran Nelson's 45. Weston Briggs carded a 48 for the Bears.

New London's Addie Pry was the girls medalist with a 44. Her teammates were Summer Malott (49), Dorie Rice (57), Hannah Orberg (62), Addison Orth (65) and Bailey Hanson (90).

Isabella Smith and Natalie Wilcox each carded a 56 to lead Danville. Allyson Sperry had a 58 and Ava Smith carded 67.

PANTHERS WIN TRIANGULAR: Mount Pleasant's Trace White and Brevin Wilson tied for medalist honors with 38s and led the Panthers to a triangular victory.

Mount Pleasant won with 156 strokes. Washington carded 180 and Keokuk had 225.

Jake Moffett and Bailey Shelledy each had 40s for Mount Pleasant. Rhett Zeglen finished at 45 and Reece Kempker was at 60.

Jordan Sisk led Keokuk with a 53. Nick Profetta had a 55 and was followed by Luke Davis (58), Zach Meyers (59), Austin Smith (59) and Nathan Koeber (65).

MEPO, WILDCATS SPLIT: Mediapolis won the boys dual and Columbus took the girls dual at Heritage Oaks.

The Mediapolis boys won, 188-205. Columbus's girls topped Mediapolis, 200-248.

The Mediapolis boys were paced by Tyler Samuel, who took medalist honors with a 1-over 38. Ryan Ensminger had a 43, Keegan Akers a 48, Dawson Wirt a 53, Max McClure a 54 and Austin Renfro a 55. Evan Rees led Columbus with a 48. He was followed by Tucker Bright (49), Gustavo Anaya (50) and Robert Coil (58).

The Columbus girls were paced by medalist Aubrey Duncan, who carded a 47. Kayla Beenan and Jobie Lekwa both had 49s, Gracie Morrison shot a 57, Vanessa Ayala a 92 and Atlie Hand a 94. Ellerie VanNess led Mediapolis with a 59. Other Bullettes were Catie Cross (61), Cara Knoke (63), Grace Gerling (65) and Kelli Cross (68).

WARRIORS SWEEPS HAWKS: Van Buren swept Central Lee in a boys-girls dual.

Van Buren won the boys match, 168-178. Van Buren's girls carded a 260. Central Lee didn't have enough players for a team score.

Van Buren's Luke Baker was the boys medalist with a 1-over 37. Other Warriors were Clayton Bruckman (43), Brycen Starnes (43), Jacob Plecker (45), Ace Padget (61) and Carson Halbrook (67). KJ Skow paced Central Lee with a 41. Other Hawks were Dalton Durand (44), Jadon Hawk (45), Colby Burdette 48, Blaine Watkins (54) and Zeke Happs (56).

Central Lee's Karli Kirchner was the girls medalist with 43. Cloey Davis carded a 45 and Lainie Zachmeyer had a 69 for the Hawks. Kolbie Bass's 58 paced Van Buren. Other Warriors were Cloe Kite (61), Taylor Thornsberry (66), Mallory Merkly (75), McKenna Caviness (78) and Brooklynn Cormier (80).

L-M SPLITS: Louisa-Muscatine and Highland split a boys-girls dual.

Highland's boys won, 205-217. Louisa-Muscatine won the girls dual. 213-243.

L-M's Aidan Danz and Highland's Jack Backer were co-medalists in the boys dual with 44s. Also playing for Louisa-Muscatine were Gavin Hunt (55), Dalton Eagle (60), Stephan Hayes (58) and Jeremey Neiswonger (63).

Louisa-Muscatine's Mallory Hohenadel was the girls medalist with a 47. Also playing for the Falcons were Sarah Martinez (49), Meagan Miller (64), Maisy Howell (53), Abbie Kinsley (68) and Emille Truitt (86).

ND-WB BOYS TOP HTC: Matt Briggs carded a 1-over 37 at Flint Hills Municipal Golf Course to win medalist honors and lead Notre Dame-West Burlington past Holy Trinity, 172-192.

Also playing for ND-WB were Alex Becker (43), Tate Nelson (45), Ryle Koenig (47), Keegan Jones (54) and Matt Johnson (64). Mason Holvoet led Holy Trinity with a 45. Other Crusaders were Trevor Mohrfeld (47), Josh Barr (50), Colby Bredemeyer (50), Kyle Bredemeyer (51) and Brant Holtkamp (58).

Neither school had enough players for a girls team score. Ali Robu carded a 48 for Holy Trinity. Brynn McCune led ND-WB with a 57. KK Jochims shot a 67 and Abigail Schonrock had a 79.

COLLEGE GOLF

SCC TAKES 8TH: Southeastern Community College finished eighth of 10 teams in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Spring Preview men's tournament at Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames.

Kirkwood won with 295 strokes, three better than Des Moines Area. SCC carded 346.

SCC's Evan Doyle tied for 21st individually with a 79. Also for SCC, Colton Belloma carded an 83, Lane Campbell and Isaac Moeller each had an 85, John Francis was at 93 and Jake Fraise had a 101.