Due to flooding in Davenport games scheduled for Thursday and Friday will be played in Burlington.

The Burlington Bees' home opener for the Class A Midwest League season is Saturday.

But the Bees will get two extra games at Community Field, as the road team, beginning Thursday.

If that sounds confusing, blame the flooding Mississippi River.

The Bees' games with the Quad Cities River Bandits, scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, are being moved to Community Field because of flooding along the Mississippi River.

The River Bandits will be the home team for the two games, which will begin at 6 p.m. The Bees' staff will operate the ticket office and concession stands.

"It's like a dry run for us," said Bees general manager Kim Parker.

Season tickets for either team will be honored. The Bees will honor first responders by distributing free tickets to local law enforcement and fire stations.

Flood improvement projects around Modern Woodmen Park have kept the stadium dry, but the problem was getting fans, players and equipment into the ballpark because of the water.

Canadian Pacific Railroad is making last-minute improvements to lift the railroad track along Davenport’s riverfront. Those improvements allow its trains to continue operating during higher flood stages, which prevents the City of Davenport from installing a pedestrian bridge into the ballpark.

Without a bridge, it is difficult for equipment and supplies from being moved into the ballpark.

The Bees' official home opener will be Saturday's 5 p.m. game against the River Bandits.

"This isn't going to take away from our opener," Parker said. "We're still going to do everything we planned for that night."

AccuWeather's forecast for Thursday is 55 degrees and cloudy, with 64 degrees and sunny on Friday. Saturday's forecast is 72 degrees and some sun, with 71 degrees and cloudy predicted for Sunday.