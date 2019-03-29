On a cold and chilly day, the ADM Tiger girls track and field team took to the road to battle a multi-team field in the DC-G Early Bird meet in Grimes.

It was a rather productive day for the Tigers who posted over ten top-five finishes on for the evening. Olivia Tollari highlighted everything with a pair of first place finishes in the 200 meter dash and the 400 meter dash. Tollari’s 400-meter dash performance came by way of a 1:03.56 time while her 200-meter dash performances bested all 34 runners with a time of 27.69 seconds. Also putting up a strong performance in the 400-meter dash was Brynn Busta who clocked in a time of 1:08.95.

Anna Kenny also delivered on a first-place performance with one of her best 400-meter hurdle times so far this season, clocking in at 1:08.55. As for the team relay events, the 400-meter shuttle hurdle relay who made it to state last year and returned to place first Tuesday with a time of 1:13.40. In that same breath, ADM’s second 400-meter shuttle hurdle relay team placed fourth with a time of 1:16.65.

Hannah Welch delivered a top two performance in the 3000 meter run by posting her best mark of the season with a time of 11:43.55. That performance earned her a second place finish out of 12 runners. Welch also posted a top-five performance in the 800 meter run courtesy of time of 2:41.11. Kristen Baier placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.40 seconds while superstar Sadie Juergens placed fourth in the 1500 meter run thanks to a time of 5:24.99.

ADM’s 4x100 meter relay team punched in a fourth-place finish thanks to a time of 54.68. It may have not been a top-five performance, but the 4x200 meter relay team for ADM placed sixth with a time of 2:00.53.

Next up for the Tigers will be their home opener with the Hugh Norman Coed Relays on Tuesday, April 2. They will be welcoming in a seven team field including Bondurant-Farrar, Carlisle, Clarke, DC-G, Nevada, Van Meter, and Winterset. The meet will begin at 4:30 p.m