KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bruce Pearl was OK with being one of the two chalk-busters left in the NCAA tournament.

In a Sweet 16 almost full of top-four seeds in every region, Pearl’s Auburn team, the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region, found itself in the NCAA tournament’s second weekend for the fifth time in school history, the first time since 2003.

Only Auburn and Oregon, the 12th seed in the South Region, have been the surviving lower seeds.

It’s not like the Tigers (28-9) are some sort of surprise — they’ve won 10 consecutive games, including a run through the SEC Tournament that included a 20-point win over Tennessee.

But Pearl doesn’t mind playing that nothing-to-lose card heading into Friday night’s game against No. 1 seed North Carolina at the Sprint Center.

You’re here, Pearl told the Tigers, so you might as well keep going, and there’s no harm in thinking about it.

“These are once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to be able to make history,” Pearl said Thursday. “I mean, I told our guys, when will any of us be able to say that we're four games away from a national championship? And so I want them to look ahead. I want them to dream and understand what's possible and have them say ‘Why not us?’”

Tunnel vision sometimes can be claustrophobic, and the last thing Pearl wants to do is squeeze his Tigers. They’re going to have to relax and run with the Tar Heels, and being constrictive can swallow the energy from a team.

“We've got to play our best basketball to beat North Carolina,” said Pearl, once a long-time assistant at Iowa under coach Tom Davis. “But we're here, and so we have an opportunity. We can't log minutes. We got to be able to (do things) defensively, make shots offensively. That's important to us. And so our guys ... if you listen to our players, they'll talk about trying to make history as much as their coach talks about it.”

Pearl wants his team to have as big of a personality as his, which has been to his detriment at times.

Auburn has been a place of resurrection for Pearl, who was fired from Tennessee after the 2011 season and faced a three-year show-cause penalty from the NCAA. Pearl works as an analyst on ESPN broadcasts during his absence of coaching, a nice job if you can get it but one he really didn’t want.

“For the first time in my life, I was never judged based on what I could get others to do as a teacher or as a coach,” Pearl said. “Does that make sense?

“And so it was a little bit less fulfilling, because I couldn't share my efforts with others, with the team. And so I missed that, and I didn't know how much my family missed me being in coaching.”

It was the same league, but slightly different results for Pearl at Auburn. All six of Pearl’s Tennessee teams made it to the NCAA tournament. The first three Auburn teams under Pearl didn’t go to the postseason. The Tigers went 26-8 last season and made it to the second round.

This team is one step deeper.

Pearl has seen the coaching casualties around the SEC this season, and knows he is lucky.

“As far as being patient is concerned, Auburn was perfect because it was the SEC,” he said. “People had seen what we did at Tennessee, and we were able to, in that part of the country, sort of have respect going into the Auburn job because they had seen what we had done before.”

This is a regional where it seems like you can’t look around without seeing someone or some school that has run afoul of the NCAA, and that was the biggest question everyone got on Thursday.

Pearl, one of the more high-profile cases in the last decade, was the first one on the dais and got hit with the question early.

“No, it's not a cesspool,” Pearl said. “There are some things that are wrong with it, things that take place that are inappropriate. That's the business of college basketball. The reason why the NCAA is involved in this is because it's their job to monitor. It's their job to enforce. It's their job to encourage people to work hard, to do it the right way and not allow some of the other things to seep into the business because of the business and the money and the pressures.

“So again, it's part of the process. The question is, what do you want to focus on?”

It’s that tunnel vision, again, that Pearl wants to avoid.

The Pearl journey is fascinating — off-court misdeeds leave noticeable scars on a resumé of success.

His players don’t seem to care.

"I appreciate the passion he has for the program and sticking with us through the ups and downs,” said forward Anfernee McLemore.

No Auburn team has ever made it past the Elite Eight. So, it’s OK, Pearl believes, to think about a picture much larger than a Friday night date with the Tar Heels.

Pearl has always had a think-big personality, for good and for bad.

For now, it’s all about the good.