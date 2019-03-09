ST. LOUIS — Tremell Murphy had a season-high 26 points as Drake got past Illinois State 78-62 in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney on Friday night.

Anthony Murphy had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Drake (24-8). Noah Thomas added 13 points. Liam Robbins had three blocks for the hosts.

Illinois State put up 17 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Phil Fayne had 18 points for the Redbirds (17-16). Milik Yarbrough added 11 points and seven rebounds.

NORTHERN IOWA 61, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 58: A.J. Green's jumper with 12 seconds left gave the Panthers the lead, and Spencer Haldeman sealed the win with two free throws with four seconds left.

The Panthers will play Drake in Saturday's 5 p.m. semifinal.

BRADLEY 61, MISSOURI STATE 58: Darrell Brown had 20 points as Bradley edged Missouri State.

Brown, who converted all 10 of his foul shots, made two free throws with 8.3 seconds left for a four-point edge. Josh Webster scored to cut the lead to two with 2.1 seconds remaining but Elijah Childs added a free throw for Bradley then missed the second and the Bears could only heave the ball the length of the court as time ran out.

Elijah Childs had 12 points and seven rebounds for Bradley (18-14). Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye added 11 points.

Jarred Dixon had 17 points for the Bears (16-16). Josh Webster added 12 points. Ryan Kreklow had 12 points.

Tulio Da Silva, the Bears' leading scorer heading into the matchup at 15 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

LOYOLA-CHICAGO 67, VALPARAISO 54: Cameron Krutwig had 18 points and three assists as Loyola-Chicago topped Valparaiso.

Marques Townes had 15 points and eight rebounds for Loyola (20-12). Lucas Williamson added 10 points.

Daniel Sackey had 11 points for the Crusaders (15-18). Jaume Sorolla added three blocks.