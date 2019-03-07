The Nebraska women’s basketball team hopes to begin a post-season run at the Big Ten Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Thursday night.

• Nebraska (14-15, 9-9 Big Ten) claimed the No. 6 seed in the 14-team tournament following a 79-74 victory at Penn State to close the regular season on Saturday.

• The Huskers will face No. 11 seed Purdue (8-10 Big Ten, 18-14). The Boilermakers worked their way to a 72-60 win over No. 14 seed Illinois on Wednesday afternoon. Illinois finished its season 10-20.

• Live radio coverage (beginning at 7 p.m.) can be heard in Lincoln on B107.3 FM, in Omaha on ESPN 590 AM, and across the state on the Husker Sports Network. Free live audio can be found at Huskers.com, the Huskers App and on TuneIn.

• Live television coverage will be provided by BTN with Lisa Byington on play-by-play, Christy Winters Scott providing analysis and Vera Jones on the sideline.

• Nebraska will take aim at its fourth win in the last five games, as the Huskers are playing their best basketball heading into the tournament. NU won four of its last six regular-season games with its only losses to conference champion and No. 8 Maryland and Big Ten runner-up and No. 10 Iowa.

• The .500 league finish by the Huskers marked the seventh time in eight Big Ten seasons since joining the conference in 2011-12 that Nebraska has finished .500 or better in the final standings.

• Nebraska went 3-0 this season against Purdue (2-0) and Illinois. The Huskers defeated Purdue at West Lafayette on Jan. 31, before completing the season sweep of the Boilermakers in Lincoln on Feb. 10.

• Nebraska has won at least one game in five of its first seven Big Ten tournaments and owns a 9-6 all-time record in the conference tournament. The Huskers won the Big Ten Tournament title in 2014 and advanced to the championship game in 2012.

• The Huskers went 9-4 against the No. 4 through No. 14 seeds in Big Ten regular-season play but 0-5 against the top three seeds (Maryland-2, Iowa-2, Rutgers).

• Nebraska entered the week at No. 79 in RealTimeRPI.com rankings with the No. 24 Strength of Schedule in the nation and No. 2 schedule strength in the Big Ten, trailing only Iowa (No. 15).

• Although Nebraska is below .500 on the season, the Huskers have fought hard down to the wire, with a school-record 13 games decided by two possessions or less. Unfortunately, the Huskers are just 4-9 in games decided by six or fewer points, including 3-6 in Big Ten play.

• Nebraska has won its last two games decided by two possessions, including a 79-74 win at Penn State in the regular-season finale and a 67-61 win over Purdue (Feb. 10).

• Nebraska only has five double-digit losses (Louisville, Maryland-2, Iowa, Miami) and all five have come to teams that have been ranked in the top 15 in the AP rankings this season.